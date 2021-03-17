Assembly passes bills allowing hair braiding without a cosmetology license and cocktails to go

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This legislation would allow more individuals, especially female entrepreneurs to practice braiding," said bill co-author Rep. Sheila Stubbs, D-Madison. "The bill would create more jobs and less people would be doing hair from home. This would not only impact the economic lives of people of color but this bill will help stimulate the economy across the state of Wisconsin."

The proposal also has been supported by Republicans as a deregulatory effort, with bill co-author Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, describing it as a measure that "takes down a barrier and lets people get to work and support their families.”

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Drinks to go

Also on Wednesday, the Assembly passed on a voice vote a bill that would allow any Class B alcohol license holder to sell wine or mixed drinks by the glass in a container that has a "tamper-evident seal."

More than 30 states have similar laws. Several organizations representing tourism, taverns, lodging and restaurants have registered in support of the bill, while Wisconsin Grocers Association and Wisconsin Public Health Association have signaled opposition to the measure.