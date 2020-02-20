Assembly passes bill allowing later bar hours, but support remains uncertain in Senate

In the Assembly’s last session of the year, lawmakers passed a bill that would allow bars in 14 counties to stay open until 4 a.m. for the week of the Democratic National Convention this summer.

The measure, which passed 85-12, also has to pass the Senate, but Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Thursday he was uncertain if there was a consensus among Republican members on the bill. Senate Democrats tried to force a vote on the measure Wednesday, but were blocked by Republicans.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has indicated he would support such a measure.

The final bill bears similarities to its original proposal — allowing later hours only to bars in and around Milwaukee, where the convention is being held. An amendment that would have applied the expanded hours legislation statewide was scrapped.

Local governments would have to sign off on the later hours.

The bill would extend hours for bars in Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Rock, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Jefferson, Dane, Ozaukee, Washington, Dodge, Columbia, Sheboygan, and Fond du Lac counties.

Citing added revenue from sales, Democrats have pushed for extending bar hours in anticipation of the roughly 50,000 expected visitors to the state for the July 13-16 convention.