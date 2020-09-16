 Skip to main content
Assembly leaders downplay possibility of GOP supermajority this fall
Assembly leaders downplay possibility of GOP supermajority this fall

Despite optimism that Republicans could make gains in the Legislature this fall, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, downplayed the possibility of the GOP securing a veto-proof majority.

State Republicans are within six wins of securing supermajorities in the Wisconsin Legislature, which would require holding all current seats and winning three additional districts in both the Senate and Assembly. Doing so would give Republicans the votes necessary to override any veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

However, speaking during an online WisPolitics.com video discussion on Wednesday, Vos said such an achievement may not be attainable. Vos put the odds of securing a supermajority at a "one-third chance."

“I don’t think it’s likely, only because of the environment that we are in," Vos said, citing massive fundraising efforts this year by Democratic campaigns. "We’re going to probably be outspent, but we’re not going to be outworked."

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, also said the November election, which sees President Donald Trump pitted against former Vice President Joe Biden, could translate to Democratic gains.

"If it’s a good year for Biden, we think the opportunity is there," Hintz said. "I feel good about all those incumbents returning and I’m bullish on some of the opportunities that exist."

Hintz said increased fundraising can be attributed to enthusiasm among Democratic voters.

"It’s a little rich to hear the Speaker complain about money," Hintz said. "The reality is that we’re motivated."

State campaign finance reports filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission in July show the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, along with Democratic committees in the Senate and Assembly, contributed more than $220,000 to Democratic candidates in five of the six seats deemed vulnerable by state Republicans earlier this year.

All told, the state Democratic Party raised more than $10 million in the first half of the year between state and federal accounts. The state Republican Party raised about $860,000 over the same time span.

Republicans have pointed to the more than 90 GOP Assembly candidates on the ballot this year — the most since 1986, Vos said — as representative of the party's enthusiasm heading into the election. At the same time, the state Democratic party earlier this year launched a “Save the Veto” campaign with the goal of holding all their seats and preventing Republicans from reaching a supermajority.

In addition to allowing Republicans the ability to override Evers' vetoes, supermajorities would give Republicans in the state Legislature a significant edge over the governor during next year’s redrawing of legislative district maps. Gerrymandered districts created by Republicans 10 years ago have contributed to the party’s decade-long majority in both chambers.

