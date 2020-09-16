Assembly leaders downplay possibility of GOP supermajority this fall

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, also said the November election, which sees President Donald Trump pitted against former Vice President Joe Biden, could translate to Democratic gains.

"If it’s a good year for Biden, we think the opportunity is there," Hintz said. "I feel good about all those incumbents returning and I’m bullish on some of the opportunities that exist."

Hintz said increased fundraising can be attributed to enthusiasm among Democratic voters.

"It’s a little rich to hear the Speaker complain about money," Hintz said. "The reality is that we’re motivated."

State campaign finance reports filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission in July show the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, along with Democratic committees in the Senate and Assembly, contributed more than $220,000 to Democratic candidates in five of the six seats deemed vulnerable by state Republicans earlier this year.

All told, the state Democratic Party raised more than $10 million in the first half of the year between state and federal accounts. The state Republican Party raised about $860,000 over the same time span.