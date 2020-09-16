Assembly leaders downplay possibility of GOP supermajority this fall

Despite optimism that Republicans could make gains in the Legislature this fall, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, downplayed the possibility of the GOP securing a veto-proof majority.
State Republicans are within six wins of securing supermajorities in the Wisconsin Legislature, which would require holding all current seats and winning three additional districts in both the Senate and Assembly. Doing so would give Republicans the votes necessary to override any veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
However, speaking during an online WisPolitics.com video discussion on Wednesday, Vos said such an achievement may not be attainable. Vos put the odds of securing a supermajority at a "one-third chance."
“I don’t think it’s likely, only because of the environment that we are in," Vos said, citing massive fundraising efforts this year by Democratic campaigns. "We’re going to probably be outspent, but we’re not going to be outworked."
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, also said the November election, which sees President Donald Trump pitted against former Vice President Joe Biden, could translate to Democratic gains.
"If it’s a good year for Biden, we think the opportunity is there," Hintz said. "I feel good about all those incumbents returning and I’m bullish on some of the opportunities that exist."
Hintz said increased fundraising can be attributed to enthusiasm among Democratic voters.
"It’s a little rich to hear the Speaker complain about money," Hintz said. "The reality is that we’re motivated."
State campaign finance reports filed with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission in July show the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, along with Democratic committees in the Senate and Assembly, contributed more than $220,000 to Democratic candidates in five of the six seats deemed vulnerable by state Republicans earlier this year.
All told, the state Democratic Party raised more than $10 million in the first half of the year between state and federal accounts. The state Republican Party raised about $860,000 over the same time span.
Republicans have pointed to the more than 90 GOP Assembly candidates on the ballot this year — the most since 1986, Vos said — as representative of the party's enthusiasm heading into the election. At the same time, the state Democratic party earlier this year launched a “Save the Veto” campaign with the goal of holding all their seats and preventing Republicans from reaching a supermajority.
In addition to allowing Republicans the ability to override Evers' vetoes, supermajorities would give Republicans in the state Legislature a significant edge over the governor during next year’s redrawing of legislative district maps. Gerrymandered districts created by Republicans 10 years ago have contributed to the party’s decade-long majority in both chambers.
Follow the Wisconsin State Journal's 2020 presidential election coverage
The candidates for the Nov. 3 election have accepted their party nominations. Who will win the key battleground state of Wisconsin?
Big margins in northern Wisconsin were critical to President Donald Trump's 2016 win in Wisconsin.
The few Wisconsin delegates who traveled to this week’s Republican National Convention in North Carolina said the event — which was downsized …
Only four of Wisconsin's 52 GOP delegates plan to attend the scaled-down Charlotte convention, while others will watch from home.
At one point, Baldwin was considered near the top of Biden's list of potential picks to run alongside him for the presidency this fall.
Kicking off the DNC on Wednesday from the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Evers expressed regret that the convention, which shifted last week to a mostly online event due to COVID-19, could not be held in-person.
"As we all recognize, it’s not exactly what we thought it was going to be, but what we’ve been forced to deal with," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said of the first-of-its-kind convention.
In addition to once boasting more than 50,000 visitors and hundreds of millions of tourism dollars, Milwaukee's political bash also aimed to cleanse Democrats' palate of Trump's margin-thin victory over Hillary Clinton here in 2016.
Biden leads Trump 49% to 43% among Wisconsin respondents. Biden's lead in Wisconsin widens to 52% to 44% among voters who say they are "certain" to vote in November.
Biden led by a 6-point margin among likely voters over Trump in a June Marquette poll.
Republican President Donald Trump also has caused controversy for saying he might deliver acceptance speech at White House.
Community organizers in Milwaukee have shifted their voter outreach programs to focus on mail-in absentee ballot education.
The poll also found former Vice President Joe Biden widening his lead over President Donald Trump in the state and a declining concern among Wisconsinites over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perceptions of whether or not the president delivered on the promises he made during his 2016 campaign differ drastically along party lines.
Marquette poll finds majority still approves of Tony Evers' 'safer at home' order, but support has dropped
The latest poll's results come as Wisconsin faces unprecedented unemployment numbers, which have risen sharply following state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down some businesses or limiting services at others.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state four years ago, was still in the race when the polls closed last Tuesday, but he suspended his campaign the following day — nearly a week before results would be reported. On Monday, he endorsed Joe Biden.
Organizers are searching for ways to empower voters in communities of color and low-income areas that saw a decrease in turnout during the 2016 general election.
As the remaining Democratic presidential candidates look to begin large-scale campaign efforts in Wisconsin, they enter a battleground state that already has received considerable attention from President Donald Trump.
In this week’s Front Page podcast, Wisconsin State Journal state and politics reporter Mitchell Schmidt discusses the field of candidates, the upsets, the victories, and what Wisconsin voters will have to look forward to, as we near the Democratic National Convention.
All other major candidates in the race received between 9 and 17% support.
In the general election, President Donald Trump faces a tight race against the Democratic field in Wisconsin.
Results of a new Wisconsin state-wide poll, released Sunday, show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in a commanding lead ahead of Democratic presidential nominees. But, given the surprise outcome of the 2016 presidential election, the question remains: How accurate are political polls in an election year?
UW-Madison's Elections Research Center plans to launch a new poll to complement the Marquette Law School Poll.
Wisconsin, which hosts its first national party convention in July, is the only state the three major political forecasters all agree is a toss-up.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.