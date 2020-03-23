Assembly lawmaker tests positive for novel coronavirus

State Rep. David Bowen, of Milwaukee, announced on Monday he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making him possibly the first Wisconsin lawmaker to be confirmed to have contracted the virus.

Bowen, a Democrat, said he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend after having run a fever late last week.

In a statement, he said he was informed early last week from the Shorewood Health Department that he had been in contact with a local elected official who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and immediately isolated himself.

Bowen said he began experiencing symptoms late in the week, and that they have not yet subsided. He said it isn’t clear whether he contracted the virus from the local official who tested positive, or from someone else in the community.

“One thing is certain,” Bowen said in a statement. “It is imperative that this virus be taken seriously and that individuals minimize social interactions and stay home to prevent further spread of this virus and its immobilizing symptoms.”