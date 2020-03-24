Assembly lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

A Milwaukee state lawmaker announced Monday he has COVID-19, becoming the first legislator in Wisconsin known to contract the novel coronavirus.

Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, said he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend after having run a fever late last week.

In a statement, he said he was informed early last week by the Shorewood Health Department that he had been in contact with a local elected official who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and immediately isolated himself.

Bowen said he began experiencing symptoms late in the week, and they have not subsided. He said it isn’t clear whether he contracted the virus from the local official who tested positive, or from someone else in the community.

“One thing is certain,” Bowen said in a statement. “It is imperative that this virus be taken seriously and that individuals minimize social interactions and stay home to prevent further spread of this virus and its immobilizing symptoms.”

Bowen’s announcement came shortly after Gov. Tony Evers announced he plans to order all nonessential businesses to close down Tuesday as a stricter measure to clamp down on nonessential travel and limit exposure to COVID-19, which has already killed five people in the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.