Assembly Republicans say they want to increase state aid to school districts by about $500 million in the next two years, under a plan that would increase special-education funding by less than one-tenth of what was proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that he thinks Assembly Republicans are very close to an agreement with Senate Republicans on a shared framework for school funding.
That could tee up a pivotal vote on the next state schools budget in the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee, currently scheduled for Thursday. Vos said Wednesday that he's confident that vote will go ahead as scheduled.
The Assembly GOP plan or the next state schools budget calls for increasing state funding to districts for special education by about $50 million, and for mental health services by more than $20 million, lawmakers said Wednesday.
The plan falls about $900 million shy of Evers' $1.4 billion proposed increase -- and sets up a potential clash on special-education funding, a top priority of Evers.
Evers' plan includes a special-education bost of about $600 million and a mental-health funding increase of about $64 million. It also would pump $611 million into general school aids through a revised state funding formula that would guarantee a basic level of funding for each student, but provide additional funding for low-income students.
Fitzgerald told the State Journal Tuesday that Senate Republicans are discussing increasing state aid to school districts by $200 per pupil in each of the next two years. That would mirror the most recent state K-12 budget that former Gov. Scott Walker signed in 2017.
Unlike Evers' plan, this approach gives districts a flat amount per student, not accounting for a district’s property-tax base.
The Assembly GOP proposed increase in per-pupil funding -- which would give districts $200 more per pupil in the 2019-20 fiscal year, then an additional $204 per pupil more in 2020-21 -- mirrors what Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Senate Republicans are discussing.
Republican legislative leaders were tight-lipped Wednesday after a brief budget meeting with Evers, during which they discussed an impending lawmaker panel vote on the next state spending plan for K-12 schools.
Vos and Fitzgerald told reporters that, after their meeting with Evers, Republican leaders in both chambers needed to confer before saying more publicly.
Among the topics to discuss is the total amount by which GOP lawmakers want to increase state aid for schools, Fitzgerald said.
"That's what we're trying to figure out, is what the big number is," Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said Evers, during the Wednesday morning meeting, stressed the importance of special education funding. Fitzgerald said Republican lawmakers also want to increase special-education funding, but he declined to say by how much.
The $606 million two-year increase to districts in Evers' plan would help them bridge the gap between services they’re required to give students with special needs and the money they get to do it. It would reimburse districts for about 60 percent of the cost of those required services, compared to the roughly 25 percent they get now.
The Assembly GOP plan would increase the reimbursement rate to about 28 percent.