Hours before a planned vote, Assembly Republicans unveiled late additions Tuesday to a bill protecting insurance coverage for some with pre-existing health conditions if the federal healthcare law is repealed or struck down in court.
But the changes appear unlikely to win over Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, whose office quickly responded with a statement calling the GOP stance "disappointing."
Also unclear is the stance of the GOP-controlled Senate, which failed to pass a similar bill last year.
Changes to the Assembly GOP bill would add to state law another key provision of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare: its prohibitions on insurers imposing lifetime or annual limits on coverage for people with serious health conditions. That's one of two key provisions Evers said the measure needs to include for him to support it.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the bill will not include Evers' other request: that insurers be required to cover a list of essential health benefits such as maternity or newborn care or prescription drugs. Vos, addressing reporters Tuesday, said those benefits "are "not part of what we talked about."
"Unfortunately if people want to try to throw other things into the mix to stop the deal from happening, I think that's the cynicism that people do not want in politics," Vos said.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said in a statement that will review any changes to the bill but "doesn't support Republican efforts to enshrine into state law lesser benefits for fewer Wisconsinites."
"This bill is an attempt to provide political cover for Republicans who want to return to the days where insurance companies held all the power," Baldauff said.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said Republicans have "found religion" on covering people with pre-existing conditions. But Hintz said the bill they're offering "can’t do what the ACA does."
"This is a Band-Aid bill at best," Hintz said.
The bill would add to state law the Obamacare protections barring insurers from denying or dropping coverage or charging people more from coverage solely on the basis of a pre-existing health condition.
But it would not protect people on private self-insured health plans, which a UW-Madison expert estimates is about 1.5 million Wisconsinites. That's because such plans cannot be regulated under state law.
"For people that are self-insured, the state of Wisconsin has no control over them whatsoever," Vos said.
Assembly Republicans acknowledged they frequently heard concerns from constituents during the 2018 campaign about protections being scrapped for people with pre-existing conditions. By at least one measure, that includes about 2.4 million Wisconsinites.
"We want to take that fear away from them that they could lose coverage for either themself or a loved one if there's a pre-existing condition or if they would be affected by either an annual or a lifetime" limit on coverage, said Rep. Mike Rohrkaste, R-Neenah.
State Journal reporter Kelly Meyerhofer contributed to this report.