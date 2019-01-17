State Assembly Republicans say they're embracing Gov. Tony Evers' call for a middle-class tax cut but want to pay for it differently: with the $588 million surplus with which the state ended the last fiscal year
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other Assembly Republicans, at a press conference at the state Capitol, said the plan will help Evers fulfill his campaign pledge for a middle class tax cut. Assembly Republicans unveiled the plan at six simultaneous news conferences throughout the state.
Vos urged Evers to use his first State of the State Address, set for Tuesday, to declare his support for the plan. Vos
"We'll see how serious he is," Vos said. "I take him at his word. I think he's serious about doing a middle-class tax cut."
Evers' office did not immediately respond to the proposal.
The Assembly GOP plan calls for increasing the standard deduction on the state income tax, For married taxpayers filing jointly who would receive a tax increase, it would average $231, according to the Legislature's nonpartisan fiscal bureau.
Vos said the median-income family that files jointly will see a tax cut of slightly more than $300. He said most of the tax cut would go to middle-class filers.
The effect of the plan is similar to Evers' campaign pledge to cut income taxes by 10 percent for individuals making as much as $100,000 and families making as much as $150,000.
But the differences are in who the plan effects -- the Assembly GOP plan would give tax cuts to some wealthier filers -- and in how to pay for it. Evers proposed doing so by capping, at $300,000 of annual income, a state tax break for manufacturers and farmers.
Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, who co-chairs the Legislature's budget-writing committee, said capping the tax credit risks harming the state's robust economy.
"Why jeopardize what has brought us to this point of prosperity by undoing a tax cut that has brought us to today?" Nygren said.
The Assembly GOP plan would reduce state tax collections by about $490 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year, according to the fiscal bureau. In June the state ended the last fiscal year, 2017-18, with a surplus of about $588 million.
The Assembly GOP tax cut applies across the board, unlike Evers' call for one that only goes to individuals making $100,000 or less and families making $150,000 or less.
A statement from Vos said the Assembly GOP plan provides most of its tax relief, about $340 million, to filers in that income range.
In an unusual move, Vos said Assembly Republicans want to advance the tax independently from the mechanism typically used to make tax changes, the state budget.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald praised the plan in a statement issued immediately after the Assembly press conference, saying he's "glad to see that our colleagues in the Assembly are prioritizing plans to lower taxes." It said Fitzgerald has asked a trio of GOP senators to work "on a plan to deliver tax relief for hard-working families."
GOP legislative leaders also sought to meet with Evers Thursday about a bill to create state coverage protections for people with pre-existing health conditions that would take effect if the federal Obamacare law that established them nationally is repealed or struck down in court.
Vos said Thursday that the Assembly will convene Tuesday to take up the pre-existing conditions bill.
Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said the governor intends to meet with legislative leaders but has not yet scheduled a time do so.