Assembly GOP passes $87.5 billion spending plan with more than $3 billion in tax cuts

Speaking with reporters before Tuesday's session, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the budget “reflects the priorities of all of Wisconsin, not just liberal Democrats in certain parts of the state."

“We know exactly what you wanted in this budget, which is why we funded the priorities of Wisconsin but did it in a way that was affordable for you and your families and this budget does exactly that," Vos said.

Democratic Reps. Steve Doyle, of Onalaska, Beth Meyers, of Bayfield, Deb Andraca, of Whitefish Bay, and Don Vruwink, of Milton, joined with Republicans in supporting the budget. Doyle said he expects Evers to make the budget better using his partial veto power.

"Some of my colleagues fear this is a harmful budget," Doyle said. "I'm not sure I think it's harmful, I just don't think it's helpful."

Most Democratic lawmakers, including Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, described the budget as one that ignores the needs of schools, while focusing more on partisan tactics to "obstruct, oppose and minimize the success of Gov. Evers."