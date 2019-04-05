JANESVILLE -- An Assembly Republican leader said Friday he will consider Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to increase the gas tax, saying transportation could be an area of compromise with the Democratic governor.
But a Senate GOP leader declined to do so, underscoring that lawmakers’ differences on key areas of the budget are not strictly partisan.
The comments came as members of the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee prepared to hear public testimony Friday on the next state budget. About 180 residents attended the hearing, the first of four the committee plans to hold outside Madison. Hearings are planned later this month in Oak Creek, River Falls and Green Bay.
Asked before the hearing about Evers’ transportation budget, the co-chairman of the committee, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, called it "an opportunity for us to find common ground."
Evers' plan would increase the gas tax by eight cents and link future increases to inflation, and increase fees for vehicle titles and heavy trucks. The new revenue would go to reduce borrowing for transportation and to boost funding by about $600 million for state and local road upgrades.
Pressed on his view on Evers’ gas-tax increase, Nygren said "I’m not going to be a hypocrite on this."
"You know the Assembly has been in favor of funding solutions for transportation. So I’m not going to say no; I’m not going to say yes," Nygren said.
Nygren’s Senate counterpart, co-chairwoman Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, said “I’m not going to go there right now.”
“While many people are pushing the gas tax, there are a lot of people who are very opposed to it. I’d rather find solutions that don’t increase the burdens on our taxpayers,” Darling said.
Darling did not cite examples of alternative solutions she would consider.
The Assembly-Senate split among Republicans mirrors the last state budget debate in 2017. Then, Assembly Republicans sought to give a revenue infusion to the state's transportation network which, according to state data, is rapidly deteriorating.
But Senate Republicans aligned with former Gov. Scott Walker to block the move, saying instead that the state should borrow for some transportation projects and delay others.
Nygren cited some provisions in Evers’ transportation budget, such as reinstating a prevailing wage requirement for public works projects, that he said are nonstarters with Assembly Republicans.
Democratic lawmakers said Evers’ budget addresses funding shortages for transportation and K-12 schools that they said worsened under former Gov. Scott Walker.
Evers’ budget "is ending eight years of neglect of the core priorities of the people of this state," said Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison.