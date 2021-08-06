Assembly elections chairperson issues subpoenas for Milwaukee, Brown county election materials including ballots, voting machines

Wisconsin election investigations follow unfounded claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump and other national Republicans, who have called for a broadened probe into the results of the 2020 election, which saw Joe Biden win the state by a little more than 20,000 votes.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud and courts have rejected several lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies attempting to overturn the outcome. Democrats have blasted GOP calls for more investigations as feeding into the lie that Trump actually won the state.

Two people have been charged with election fraud, out of more than 3 million votes cast in the state, and prosecutors are still reviewing a handful of other cases that were among 27 forwarded to them by election officials. Similarly, very few potential voter fraud cases have been identified in Arizona where the type of audit envisioned by Brandtjen was done.

Wisconsin election investigations include an election audit requested by top Republicans that is being conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. Brandtjen said her constituents worry the audit is taking too long, and is too open-ended.