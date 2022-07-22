Assembly Elections chair calls for decertifying 2020 election, Senate counterpart calls it 'lunacy, at best'

The Republican head of the Assembly's election committee has called for the impossible task of decertifying Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election results, a position her Senate counterpart called "lunacy, at best."

In a statement Friday, Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said she was joining fellow Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who is running for governor this fall, in calling for decertification — something experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have said isn't an option under the law or the Wisconsin and U.S. constitutions.

"Tyranny is at Wisconsin’s door," Brandtjen said. "We have been told for months now that decertification is impossible, meaning there is no downside to cheating in Wisconsin elections. How many more times do we need to endure this election injustice?"

Multiple reviews, recounts and court decisions have found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which saw President Joe Biden narrowly defeat incumbent Donald Trump in the state. Despite that, escalating rhetoric from the Republicans continues to animate the party's base.

Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, chair of the Senate elections committee, has consistently rejected calls for decertification based on baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

"We cannot open up a door that has been closed, we cannot un-ring a bell," Bernier said Friday. "So to keep going after the decertification of an election that has been fully certified and the new president has been in office for nearly two years, is lunacy at best.”

Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, earlier this month revisited his call for state lawmakers to take up his resolution seeking to decertify the state's presidential election results. Ramthun said his resolution only applies to the presidential election, and not the dozens of other races, including his own, on the 2020 ballot.

Bernier said she wasn't surprised by Brandtjen's call for decertification. The Menomonee Falls Republican has previously called for a "full cyber-forensic audit" of the 2020 election and used her Assembly committee to provide a platform for several election deniers, including a man convicted of mail and bank fraud to give a presentation featuring false and unprovable claims about the 2020 election.

Brandtjen has also clashed with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who has also made unfounded claims of widespread fraud but has insisted there is no way for the Legislature to decertify the 2020 election.

“Janel has been in this corner all along so it shouldn’t be a surprise," Bernier said, adding that she feels Brandtjen's chances of being the Assembly elections committee's chair next session is "pretty remote."

Vos' office did not immediately respond Friday to questions about whether or not Brandtjen will serve as the committee's chair next session.

Trump, for his part, ramped up his pressure on Vos to decertify the election following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 decision earlier this year barring the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state.

"This is not a time for him to hide, but a time to act!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media site. "I don't know his opponent in the upcoming Primary, but feel certain he will do well if Speaker Vos doesn't move with gusto. Robin, don't let the voters of Wisconsin down!"

The decision by the state's high court applies to future elections, not past ones, including the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Biden by close to 21,000 votes.

'If you could even decertify an election, the proof isn’t there," Bernier said. "(Brandtjen) has not proven it."

Trump last month endorsed Brandtjen in the upcoming election, describing her as "the most courageous member of the Assembly and provided the platform for the investigation into the Rigged and Stolen 2020 Presidential Election."

Bernier took issue with Trump's endorsements in states like Wisconsin, where he repeatedly denies the results of the 2020 election.

"I find it hypocritical at best that Donald Trump is going around endorsing all sorts of people, including Janel Brandtjen, in a state where he has no confidence in the electoral process," Bernier said.