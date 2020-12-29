Assembly Democrats urge Republicans to keep COVID-19 accommodations for next session

While Republican lawmakers haven't yet announced their plans for mitigating COVID-19 in the upcoming session, Democrats suggested the current accommodations may be on the way out.

"Changing course and removing the virtual option for meetings is not only a dangerous and unnecessary risk to the health of our members, but to our staff, support agency staff, members of the press that cover our activities, and the public who are attempting to safely engage with their elected government," the Democrats said. "Furthermore, it sends the troubling message that now is a time where precautions we have all been taking to ensure our safety, and the safety of those we care about, can be relaxed or ignored."

Democrats underscored their concern that even with mask wearing, prolonged exposure to a COVID-19 positive person indoors increases both the risk of exposure as well as the severity of the infection.

Numerous lawmakers of both parties have tested positive for COVID-19. In October, for instance, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported GOP lawmakers and their staff faced a coronavirus outbreak following a serious of in-person events.