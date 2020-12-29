Assembly Democrats urge Republicans to keep COVID-19 accommodations for next session

Assembly Democrats are demanding legislators be allowed to attend floor sessions and other meetings remotely as Republicans signal they will require lawmakers to conduct much of their business in-person during the upcoming legislative session, even as the coronavirus pandemic persists into the New Year.
If Republicans do end up requiring in-person sessions, it will represent a roll back of COVID-19 accommodations allowed during much of the pandemic.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, and other Democratic members told Vos on Tuesday they want the chamber to continue current Assembly accommodations into the next session, such as remote-work options for staff and the ability for lawmakers to join floor sessions and committee hearings and sessions virtually.
"We are currently operating in a period of the pandemic where the risk of transmission is exponentially higher than when we first instituted virtual options for the Legislature back in the spring," Hintz and the other Democrats said. "While our responsibility to conduct the work of the Legislature and serve our constituents has never been more important, executing that responsibility absolutely does not need to come with increased risk of contracting and further spreading the virus to those around us."
While Republican lawmakers haven't yet announced their plans for mitigating COVID-19 in the upcoming session, Democrats suggested the current accommodations may be on the way out.
"Changing course and removing the virtual option for meetings is not only a dangerous and unnecessary risk to the health of our members, but to our staff, support agency staff, members of the press that cover our activities, and the public who are attempting to safely engage with their elected government," the Democrats said. "Furthermore, it sends the troubling message that now is a time where precautions we have all been taking to ensure our safety, and the safety of those we care about, can be relaxed or ignored."
Democrats underscored their concern that even with mask wearing, prolonged exposure to a COVID-19 positive person indoors increases both the risk of exposure as well as the severity of the infection.
Numerous lawmakers of both parties have tested positive for COVID-19. In October, for instance, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported GOP lawmakers and their staff faced a coronavirus outbreak following a serious of in-person events.
Despite such circumstances, many Republicans and the witnesses they called to testify at a joint hearing on the 2020 election earlier this month did not wear masks.
In their letter, Democrats complained that masks won't be required in the upcoming session. Health experts have long championed mask wearing as one way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, along with other measures such as social distancing and avoiding gatherings.
