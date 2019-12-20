Assembly Democrats call for resignation of Rep. Staush Gruszynksi amid sexual harassment complaint

Assembly Democratic leaders have called for the resignation of a freshman member after a substantiated complaint that he sexually harassed a legislative employee in a Madison bar.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said in a statement the Legislative Human Resources Office investigated an allegation that Rep. Staush Gruszynski, D-Green Bay, verbally harassed a legislative employee at an offsite location after work hours. The complaint was substantiated in the investigation.
“As public officials and leaders of our caucus, we are committed to preventing and stopping incidents of harassment whenever they may occur in the Legislature,” according to the statement. “It’s our job to create a culture of accountability and to ensure members and legislative employees are held to a high standard of conduct. Rep. Gruszynski failed to meet these standards with his actions.”
The statement, which recommends Gruszynski’s resignation, also notes that he has been stripped of his committee assignments and will no longer caucus with Assembly Democrats.
Gruszynski, 34, said in a statement the incident took place in October, when he made inappropriate comments to a female staffer in a bar. Exact details of the incident were not made available Thursday.
“I want to apologize directly to that staffer and everyone that was involved that evening. My conduct was unprofessional and completely unacceptable,” Gruszynski said in the statement. “My concern and focus at this time is my family, and how in the New Year I continue to move forward serving the constituents of the 90th District.”
Gruszynski was elected in 2018 and is up for election next year. He has not filed for re-election and did not respond to requests for comment to clarify whether he will resign.
In 2017, Assembly Democrats stripped Rep. Josh Zepnick, D-Milwaukee, of his committee assignments after he faced accusations of sexual misconduct. He lost a primary election in 2018.
Earlier this year Rep. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, denied sexual harassment and discrimination allegations after the city where he previously served as mayor reached a $325,000 settlement in a lawsuit brought by a female police officer. He is seeking re-election next year.