Assembly Democrats call for resignation of Rep. Gruszynksi amid sexual harassment complaint

Assembly Democratic leaders have called for the resignation of first-year Rep. Staush Gruszynski following a substantiated complaint that he sexually harassed a legislative employee in a Madison bar.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, said in the statement the Legislative Human Resources Office investigated the allegation that Gruszynski, D-Green Bay, verbally harassed a legislative employee at an offsite location after work hours. The complaint was substantiated in the investigation.
“As public officials and leaders of our caucus, we are committed to preventing and stopping incidents of harassment whenever they may occur in the Legislature," according to the statement. "It’s our job to create a culture of accountability and to ensure members and legislative employees are held to a high standard of conduct. Rep. Gruszynski failed to meet these standards with his actions."
The statement, which recommends Gruszynski's resignation, also notes that he has been stripped of his committee assignments and will no longer caucus with Assembly Democrats.
Gruszynski, 34, said in a statement the incident took place in October, when he made inappropriate comments to a female staffer in a bar.
"I want to apologize directly to that staffer and everyone that was involved that evening. My conduct was unprofessional and completely unacceptable," Gruszynski said in the statement. "My concern and focus at this time is my family, and how in the New Year I continue to move forward serving the constituents of the 90th district.”
Gruszynski was elected in 2018 and is up for election next year. He has not filed for re-election.