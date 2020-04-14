Assembly convenes in unique virtual session to take up COVID-19 response legislation

The Assembly has convened for the state's first partially virtual session to take up legislation in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed 154 people and sickened more than 3,400.
Tuesday's session was unlike any previous legislative meeting in Wisconsin history, with several dozen lawmakers seated in the Assembly chamber and the remaining lawmakers present in the galleries or attending remotely from home — all in an effort to maintain social distancing recommendations meant to reduce transmission of the respiratory disease. Folding chairs were set up in the state Capitol's rotunda to provide overflow space, if necessary.
The legislative package being discussed, which is believed to have bipartisan support, aims to compliment the more than $2 billion in federal aid that Wisconsin expects to receive. Part of the bill would allow the state to collect roughly $300 million in Medicaid funding in the final half of the 2012-20 fiscal year.
"Assembly leaders have worked with the minority party and the governor’s office on legislation that will give the Evers administration the needed flexibility to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a joint statement Monday.
The Senate is expected to take up the package on Wednesday, also in virtual session. Members of both chambers have the option of attending the sessions in-person or online.
The legislative package also will temporarily waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits. Other provisions in the package include increasing the state’s bonding power for refunding state debt and prohibiting an insurance provider from discriminating against a COVID-19 patient.
In addition, the bill would allow the state budget committee the ability to transfer up to $75 million during the public health emergency. It also would direct the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to provide Evers and Legislature leaders with a plan to support major industries in the state that have been adversely affected by the outbreak, including tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, construction and retail.
During a Monday media call with reporters, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he had not seen the GOP package, but said he is hopeful it leads to additional legislation. He noted conversations he had this week with farmers and small business owners over the need to provide financial assistance to those reeling from the outbreak and subsequent economic shutdown.
“There was an expectation on the part of small business owners and workers in the state, as well as our agricultural community — especially them — that the state of Wisconsin can step up and help them out financially," Evers said. "Hopefully this will not be a one-shot answer to the crisis here in Wisconsin, but an opportunity to establish a dialogue.”
Evers also said there will be a need to address concerns of mental health needs for small business owners and farmers dealing with stress and isolation as a result of COVID-19.
A draft memo of proposed legislation provided last week by Evers’ office included language to further weaken the governor’s authority by giving the state’s GOP-led budget committee the ability to cut spending on schools, health care and employee pay, among other things.
However, that proposed language was later removed.
In late-March, Evers called on the GOP-led Legislature to take up a $700 million legislative package meant to address health care needs related to the outbreak, extend the statewide public health emergency indefinitely and boost health care staffing. Many of the spending items proposed last month by Evers were not included in the initial GOP memo this week.
