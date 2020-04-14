Assembly convenes in unique virtual session to take up COVID-19 response legislation

The legislative package also will temporarily waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits. Other provisions in the package include increasing the state’s bonding power for refunding state debt and prohibiting an insurance provider from discriminating against a COVID-19 patient.

In addition, the bill would allow the state budget committee the ability to transfer up to $75 million during the public health emergency. It also would direct the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to provide Evers and Legislature leaders with a plan to support major industries in the state that have been adversely affected by the outbreak, including tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, construction and retail.

During a Monday media call with reporters, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he had not seen the GOP package, but said he is hopeful it leads to additional legislation. He noted conversations he had this week with farmers and small business owners over the need to provide financial assistance to those reeling from the outbreak and subsequent economic shutdown.