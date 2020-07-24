Assembly candidate Francesca Hong doesn't live in the 76th District, plans to move there

"In other words, you can live anywhere in the state at the time of the election as long as you move into the district 28 days before you get sworn in," Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney wrote in an email.

That stipulation is part of a broader requirement that incoming lawmakers be a qualified elector of the district they're representing, Magney noted, adding that other laws require that local officials be residents of the city or district at the time of election.

Hong, who also serves as the president of the Culinary Ladies Collective, stressed her continued commitment to the people of downtown Madison and the isthmus.

"My past, present and future is in this district," she wrote.

While she said she had planned to move closer to Morris Ramen earlier this year and began making preparations before the pandemic began, she committed to making the change before November — which would mean if she won election she'd be well within the required residency timeframe to take office.

The six other Democrats seeking election all live in the 76th District, which spans the length of the isthmus, according to a Cap Times check of the residence addresses they filed with the state on their campaign registration statements.