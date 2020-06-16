Assembly candidate accuses rival of harassment, rival apologizes for 'unfortunate misunderstanding'

A Madison alderman running for an open state Assembly seat accused one of his opponents of harassment Sunday by driving by his home and taking photos, calling it “potentially threatening behavior.”
But Walt Stewart, an attorney who along with Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District, is one of four Democrats seeking the nomination to replace outgoing state Rep. Melissa Sargent in Assembly District 48, said Baldeh “misstated” the encounter in a news release. Stewart said he, his campaign manager and a videographer were touring the district to gather ideas for an upcoming campaign video.
“Disturbing Ald. Baldeh and his family was not my intention and I apologize for this unfortunate misunderstanding causing him and his family any unease,” Stewart wrote in a statement.
In a news release issued Sunday, Baldeh said he reported the encounter with Stewart to police. He wrote that he confronted Stewart, whom he said he did not recognize, and asked why Stewart was taking photos of Baldeh’s home.
Baldeh said Stewart made a “nonsensical response” and identified himself as one of Baldeh’s opponents, and said he happened to be in Baldeh’s neighborhood on Crescent Oaks Drive on Madison’s Far East Side, saw his house and decided to take photos.
“This is not about me, this is not about him, this is about what’s happening in this country, so if he cannot see that it is absolutely threatening in these times for three white men to slowly drive by a black man’s house ... then he has a judgment problem,” Baldeh told the State Journal. “What I wanted to send out there was a message, that in this moment and this time in our history, with what is going on around the country, we need to be conscious of each other, we need to respect each other, we need to see each other as equals.”
But Stewart, responding in his own news release, said he and Baldeh have met before and posed together for a photo in front of the Capitol, and said Baldeh had promised he would forward the photo to Stewart.
Stewart wrote that he, his campaign manager and the videographer had visited “close to a dozen district landmarks, neighborhoods — which included candidate residences,” to generate ideas for a campaign video.
He said after slowing and pointing out Baldeh’s home, the videographer took a photo. As he was pulling away, he saw Baldeh come outside, so Stewart said he “quickly pulled over to get out and say ‘hello.’”
He said Baldeh asked why photos were being taken of his home, and Stewart said after he explained, he said Baldeh objected, telling him it could be concerning to the black community.
“I told Ald. Baldeh that the photo would be deleted per his request,” Stewart wrote. “Ald. Baldeh said he would take a picture of me and my license plate, and I did not object.”
State Journal reporter Mitchell Schmidt contributed to this report.
