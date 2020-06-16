Assembly candidate accuses rival of harassment, rival apologizes for 'unfortunate misunderstanding'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Madison alderman running for an open state Assembly seat accused one of his opponents of harassment Sunday by driving by his home and taking photos, calling it “potentially threatening behavior.”

But Walt Stewart, an attorney who along with Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District, is one of four Democrats seeking the nomination to replace outgoing state Rep. Melissa Sargent in Assembly District 48, said Baldeh “misstated” the encounter in a news release. Stewart said he, his campaign manager and a videographer were touring the district to gather ideas for an upcoming campaign video.

“Disturbing Ald. Baldeh and his family was not my intention and I apologize for this unfortunate misunderstanding causing him and his family any unease,” Stewart wrote in a statement.

In a news release issued Sunday, Baldeh said he reported the encounter with Stewart to police. He wrote that he confronted Stewart, whom he said he did not recognize, and asked why Stewart was taking photos of Baldeh’s home.

Baldeh said Stewart made a “nonsensical response” and identified himself as one of Baldeh’s opponents, and said he happened to be in Baldeh’s neighborhood on Crescent Oaks Drive on Madison’s Far East Side, saw his house and decided to take photos.

