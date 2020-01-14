Assembly bill to boost ratepayer advocacy, streamline utility regulation

On average, states in the Midwest provide more than seven times as much funding for consumer advocacy than Wisconsin. Even under the proposed bill, Wisconsin would remain last.

Unlike Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois, Wisconsin does not have a governmental agency dedicated to consumer protection in utility cases.

Content said the proposed increase amounts to less than 2 cents per month for the average household. The group estimates it can save ratepayers at least $12 million a year by shaving authorized operation and maintenance costs by just 0.25%.

Content said a $900,000 budget would allow CUB to hire two analysts and a staff attorney to bolster the current three-person staff.

CUB would remain eligible for up to $100,000 in “intervenor compensation” -- authorized by the PSC -- to participate in other cases, such as a water rate case.

Under the bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Kuglitsch, R-New Berlin, funding would come only from residential and small business customers of the state’s large for-profit utilities, including Alliant Energy and Madison Gas and Electric.

Industrial customers have their own advocacy group, and large commercial customers like Walmart typically intervene in rate cases on their own behalf.

“It’s just about balance,” Content said. “Utilities have a fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders to maximize profit. The PSC is there to balance that. We’re an important check to make sure there is that balance.”

