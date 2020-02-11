Assembly approves partisan sexual assault kit bill, crime legislation

Republicans also passed a package of bills Tuesday that would strengthen criminal penalties but also comes with a risk of increasing adult and juvenile prison populations, increasing state spending by hundreds of millions of dollars.

The bills passed largely along party lines include ones to: increase penalties for intimidating a victim of domestic abuse; revoke parole, probation or extended supervision if a person commits a crime while serving his or her sentence; expand the types of juvenile crimes that can result in incarceration; and bar offenders serving time for certain violent crimes from being released on parole or extended supervision.

The bills now go to the Senate, which is likely to adjourn sometime next month, providing little time for the bills to proceed.

Democrats slammed the package for costing too much while failing to reduce recidivism in a state already struggling with a ballooning prison population and overcrowded prisons.

The Department of Corrections estimated the bill that would revoke parole, probation or extended supervision for offenders who commit further crimes would cost $55 million in the first year and $156 million in the second year and every year thereafter. The department also said the bill would lead to requiring two new state prisons to house new inmates.