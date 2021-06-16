Assembly approves pair of bills that would ban transgender girls from girls sports

The state Assembly on Wednesday passed a set of Republican-authored bills that would ban transgender athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports at the K-12 and college levels.

Republicans have pressed forward with the legislation this spring even though it has received strong condemnation from the LGBT community and Democrats, as well as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which has called the bills "unnecessary."

The Assembly approved the two bills 59-38 on party line votes, and they now go to the state Senate.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is almost certain to veto the bills if they reach his desk.

The legislation is part of a nationwide effort in more than 30 states across the country this year to curb the rights of trans people, particularly trans youth.

Republicans and other supporters of the bills, however, say would help maintain women’s equality in sports carved out by 1972’s Title IX, which gives women athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds.