The Assembly signed off on legislation on Thursday to delay the closure of the state’s youth prisons, sending it to the state Senate for approval.
The bill was just one of a series that the chamber passed, ranging from legislation on electric bikes and scooters to a package looking to increase efficiency at the state Department of Transportation.
The bipartisan youth prison bill that passed via voice vote without any debate would put off the closure of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake by six months and give counties more time to submit applications for replacement facilities and have them reviewed by lawmakers.
It would also make technical tweaks to legislation that passed last year laying out the framework for shutting down and replacing the state’s embattled youth prisons located north of Wausau.
Bill co-author Rep. Michael Schraa, R-Oshkosh, characterized the legislation as a "fix to the transformational bill that we passed last session."
"I think this gives certainty to the counties that we’re serious," he told reporters ahead of the vote.
The biggest deadline in the bill dictates when the youth prisons would need to be closed by. Under the original law, that deadline is January 2021. But the new language would delay it to July 2021 — a date Gov. Tony Evers in his budget wanted to delay indefinitely.
The bill wouldn’t spend any money on either the county- or state-run facilities that would replace the youth prisons.
In other votes:
Online sales tax collections: Lawmakers passed a bill that would clean up language in past legislation that cleared the way for the state to collect sales taxes on online purchases.
The new legislation expands the number of those transactions that would be subject to the tax, with the funding going toward a reduction in the two lowest tax brackets.
The bill, which was passed by the Legislature's budget committee last week, is a key part of Republicans' plans to dole out individual income tax cuts over the next two years.
In all, the bill — which is now on its way to the state Senate — would reduce income taxes by $136 million in 2020, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, which amounts to a $59 average reduction among individuals that year.
Combined with the income tax cuts included in the state spending plan the Legislature's budget committee recently approved, in all during 2020, the overall decrease would total $287.7 million and the average reduction would be $124 per taxpayer, per LFB.
Transportation bills: Four bills looking to bolster efficiencies and encourage further cost-saving measures within the Department of Transportation are on their way to the state Senate.
The legislation, from Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, is part of a broader package of 15 bills spearheaded by the New Berlin Republican.
Sanfelippo said Wednesday he's still working on the remaining bills, adding he expects that before the end of the year "we’ll have the bulk of the other bills through and passed."
"It’s just timing right now,” he said.
The bills, which passed over opposition from Democrats, would seek to ensure increased competition for highway improvement projects headed by DOT; compel the agency to maintain an inventory of completed designs for certain highway projects; and have DOT generate a list of materials for highways to encourage bidders to use cheaper alternatives.
The final bill would direct DOT to develop criteria for doling out lump sum payments to employees, under an existing merit award program, and require the agency to consider awarding the funding to workers who implemented processes that generated cost savings, efficiency or innovation.
Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz slammed the bills and said they amounted to "a pandering effort" aiming to secure the votes of GOP senators on the state budget.
"I think (the bills) support a false narrative that there’s some way we can cut or reform our way to addressing what is really a self-inflected transportation funding crisis," the Oshkosh Democrat said before the vote.
Electric scooters and bikes: The Assembly also approved two bills expanding the use of electric vehicles across the state.
One bill, on electric bikes, would allow riders to operate them on the state’s bike paths and trails. E-bikes, which are currently classified as motor bikes, would be redefined and broken down into three classifications under the language.
While the use of e-bikes would be legal on paths and trails, the legislation would still let local governments regulate their use.
The bill now heads to the state Senate.
The second bill would allow local governments to regulate the use of electric scooters on roadways, sidewalks and bike paths.
The legislation comes after electric scooter company Bird Rides last summer dropped around 100 vehicles in Milwaukee without warning, though the company voluntarily removed them weeks later.
Then last month, the city of Milwaukee and Bird reached a settlement over the actions in federal court, though no details about the deal have been disclosed.
That bill passed the Senate earlier this month and now heads to Evers’ desk.