As Wisconsin wraps up canvassing and heads to a recount, what's next? Elections experts weigh in

As Wisconsin's county clerks finalize vote counts in the state's canvass process and prepare for a likely recount, national elections experts on Friday said the recounts and lawsuits should not delay its ability to cast electoral votes by the federal deadline.
The panel of experts analyzed the presidential election in Wisconsin as a part of a National Task Force on Elections Crises virtual event.
The National Task Force on Elections Crises is a group of “cross-partisan” elections experts “dedicated to ensuring a free and fair 2020 general election by recommending responses to a range of potential election crises,” according to its website.
“I think the election official in Wisconsin did a remarkable job despite some really incredible challenges,” said Jennifer Morell, a partner with the group.
Elections officials in Wisconsin and nationwide “really stepped up to the plate” when it comes to communication and outreach to help voters understand what the counting process would be like and the timeline of results, she said.
Earlier this month, the National Task Force on Elections Crises released a largely laudatory report noting that despite significant obstacles, local elections officials handled, processed and counted absentee ballots accurately, with transparency.
The group found that voting irregularities were limited and did not change the outcome of the election, noting that it is normal for every election to experience a few administrative errors. Those errors have never affected the final election results, according to the report.
"The Organization of American States, at the invitation of the Trump Administration, sent 28 observers to observe the election (across the U.S.) and found in its preliminary report that there were no “'serious irregularities,'” either, according to the group.
The Trump campaign can request a recount if the margin of the race was under 1 percentage point, which it will likely do sometime next week after each county is done finalizing their votes, known as a canvass.
Many counties have already finished their counts. All county clerks are required to complete their canvasses by Nov. 17.
Support Local Journalism
There was more transparency in this election than any other in Wisconsin's history, said University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Barry Burden. Burden cited how clerks communicated with the press and public about how Election Day would progress, explaining how counting works. He also noted that some counties offered absentee ballot tracking, which had not been available in previous elections.
There are bipartisan members of each county's canvass effort and anyone can observe the process. Many counties are also livestreaming the count on their websites.
After the canvassing, the state will do an audit, as required by state law, of a random 5 percent sample of polling sites statewide.
When the state's recount begins, it will take about 10 days, Burden said.
“It's a very taxing exercise for county clerks... they have been through a long election season," he said.
In 2016, Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein requested a recount, which resulted in a difference of 131 votes from the initial count.
"I would expect this year for there to be a very small shift (in votes)," Burden said. The recount would push back the state's certification of its statewide popular vote by about a day and not delay the electoral vote process.
After the state's recount is complete, each state will confirm which electors will cast their states votes in the Electoral College. The deadline for states to do that is Dec. 8 this year, known as the "Safe Harbor" deadline. Wisconsin's major parties already chose its electors last month. For Wisconsin to change its process for how electors are selected, it would have had to change it in state law prior to Nov. 3, which did not happen.
On Dec. 14, each state's designated electors, including Wisconsin's, will meet to cast their official ballots, based on the popular vote results, for president and vice president. The Legislature has no ability to unilaterally change the process.
"In two-thirds of states, including Wisconsin, there are laws that require the state's electors to cast official presidential ballots for the candidate that won the popular vote in that state," said Adav Noti, chief of staff at the Campaign Legal Center.
On Jan. 6, 2021, the new Congress meets in a special joint session to count the electoral votes cast by all the states the month before, Noti said. If a state sends multiple conflicting sets of electoral votes, Congress either choses the electors' votes who were confirmed by the Safe Harbor deadline, or the state's governor chooses which electoral votes will count.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.