As Wisconsin sets daily record for COVID-19 deaths, thousands pack Trump rally in West Salem

“Now they say we’d like to get the ballots and maybe get them within a few days of the election, and we’ll take 10 days to count them up. Oh good, let’s let the whole world wait while you count your ballots,” Trump said. “And you know what happens while they’re counting them? They’re dumping more ballots in there. Where did they come from?”

Election experts have repeatedly said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in American elections.

In addition to Kapanke, the creator and CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, and Derrick Van Orden, who is running for Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District against incumbent Ron Kind, spoke ahead of Trump’s remarks.

“The time is now, because we know what the Democrats stand for. They have let us know that,” Kapanke told the crowd, criticizing Democrats’ response to COVID-19 and their stances on gun control, police reform and abortion rights.

Kate Constalie, spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, in a statement said it was “laughable that Dan Kapanke is critical of the Dems’ COVID response when he is vying to be part of a Republican caucus that has refused to help small businesses, families, schools and communities over the last 200 days.”