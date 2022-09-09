As Wisconsin prepares to dole out up to $1B for broadband, GOP questions accountability

Wisconsin’s top utility regulator is pushing back against a legislative watchdog report that faulted the Public Service Commission’s handling of millions of taxpayer dollars given to internet providers, but as the agency prepares to distribute up to $1 billion in federal funds, Republicans want more accountability.

Since 2020, the Public Service Commission has awarded more than $105 million in federally-funded grants to help expand access to high-speed internet service.

A new report by the Legislative Audit Bureau found the commission had inadequate policies for awarding and tracking the money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and American Rescue Plan Act.

According to the report, the PSC did not establish written guidelines for selecting projects awarded $5.4 million in CARES funds and provided “inconsistent” guidance for the roughly $100 million in Rescue Plan funds.

The audit did not document any errors or mishandling of funds but found the PSC failed to properly document its scoring process or efforts to verify that providers had built what they said they would. The agency also relied on invoices rather than receipts when refunding expenses, according to the report.

The report includes eight recommendations for better record keeping.

“PSC should improve its administration of broadband expansion grant programs, including by establishing comprehensive written program policies and improving how it reviews and awards grants, reimburses telecommunication providers, and oversees the programs,” wrote state auditor Joe Chrisman.

The Republican chairs of the Legislature’s audit committee called for increased accountability and transparency to ensure the funds are being put “to their highest and best use.”

The findings have “eroded much of my confidence concerning PSC’s ability to award future broadband expansion grants,” said Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay.

Cowles called on the PSC “to tighten this program up immediately” before an expected influx of additional federal broadband funding.

PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq, appointed by Gov. Tony Evers, called the audit a “political potshot” intended to generate misleading headlines ahead of a hotly-contested election.

“The actual findings … don’t support the conclusions,” Valcq said. “We do exactly what’s recommended in that audit report. It’s just not in the same format they’re looking for.”

Valcq said the PSC followed federal guidelines in awarding the grants and has “robust internal controls” — including random spot checks — to ensure the projects are built as promised but agreed the commission could do a better job of documenting its work.

“Are there a couple of things in the report we agree with? Absolutely,” Valcq said.

The federal grants augmented a nine-year effort to connect some of the roughly 650,000 Wisconsin residents who can’t get, or afford, high-speed internet service, a task the PSC has estimated could cost up to $1.4 billion.

Broadband experts say the market has served most of the densely populated areas where there’s a good return on investment. But in many rural areas there aren’t enough customers to cover the cost of installing cable or building wireless towers.

Valcq said grants awarded in the past three years have brought new or improved internet service to more than 387,000 homes and businesses, “changing people’s lives.”

City council president 'disgusted' by council member's Oath Keepers membership Council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie said they were “disgusted” to learn that Adler Gary Halverson had belonged to the antigovernment group in 2020.

Including the federal funds, the state has awarded more than $346 million to date, and Valcq expects Wisconsin will receive another $700 million to $1 billion more in the coming years from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The finish line is in sight,” Valcq said. “We’ll get there, but we can’t be distracted by people trying to score political points. It doesn’t help.”

But Commissioner Ellen Nowak, the lone commission’s lone Republican, said the program needs to “evolve with the changing landscape” as more public funding is funneled to providers.

“My question is how are they doing? … Are they delivering the speeds they said they would?” Nowak said. “There’s going to be so much money coming in. How do I know I’m truly giving it to those most in need?”