Less than two weeks before Wisconsin’s bar exam, University of Iowa College of Law grad Taylor Soule finds herself vacillating between taking practice tests and hoping the event she’s studying for won’t happen at all.

Though passing the intensive, two-day examination is crucial for her career — she recently moved to Wausau with plans to become a public defender — she’s fearful that she and the dozens of others of examinees from around the nation who take the test later this month could be exposed to COVID-19.

“It’s constantly in the back of your mind: How am I expected to learn what a secured transaction is when I’m worried about potentially dying because I have to take an exam in the middle of a pandemic?” she said.

Over 140 people are signed up to take the summer exam, which is scheduled for July 28-29 at the Madison West Marriott in Middleton. This year, the test comes as COVID-19 cases have surged in the state, with the growth largely being driven by people in their 20s.

Previous attempts to cancel or postpone the exam have been unsuccessful. The state Supreme Court in early June denied a petition brought by three Wisconsin residents who graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School in May requesting they and other recent graduates from accredited law schools be granted conditional admission to the bar without taking an exam.

The admission would have hinged on completing some Wisconsin-specific coursework and 360 hours of supervised practice — a sum petitioners later upped to 800 hours following pushback from deans at the Marquette University Law School and University of Wisconsin Law School. Graduates of both those schools are immediately admitted to the bar due to the state’s “diploma privilege.”

But the court ultimately dismissed the position as moot without addressing the substance of the request after it determined in late May the exam would proceed as scheduled.

A document listing “testing conditions” for the event was shared with the Cap Times by a test taker. The sheet notes applicants must verify they haven’t tested positive for COVID-19, had not experienced symptoms of the virus in the 14 days before the exam, pass health screening requirements and submit a waiver to be able to sit for the exam, among other things.

Tom Sheehan, a spokesman for the Wisconsin court system, said the 145 testers will be spread across 16 rooms with a maximum of 10 testers each and a minimum of six feet of separation.

Exam takers and proctors are also required to wear face masks throughout the testing, and hand sanitizer will be provided, he said.

Testers, though, expressed concern the measures didn't go far enough.

Jane Jerman, who graduated from the Michigan State University College of Law in May, said while the steps "are a great way to begin," she noted many if not most of the examinees would be staying in the hotel for two full days over the course of the lengthy exam, creating multiple exposure opportunities that organizers haven't addressed.

She also questioned what the hotel's ventilation system is like, adding she didn't want to see the creation of "a big hot spot at a hotel in Madison of people who are gathered to take this test for two days."

Meanwhile, Soule argued that there are “absolutely not” any steps the state’s Board of Bar Examiners, which oversees the exam, could take to ensure test takers' safety. Instead, she said, the “only humane solution that will keep us all safe” is some sort of emergency diploma privilege agreement.

“It’s not just us and our own health that we’re worried about,” she said. “There are people who are parents, for instance, who are taking the bar exam, people who are caregivers for relatives or friends and family who don’t want to get the virus themselves but perhaps even more so they don’t want to pass that virus along to children, loved ones, other people they live with.”

Limited options

In the weeks since the Supreme Court declared the bar exam would take place this summer, around a dozen recent law school graduates planning to take the test have been working behind the scenes to try to push for alternatives.

Right now, they have few options.

If they chose to forgo the exam, their next opportunity would come in February, a prospect recent Michigan State law school graduate James Joling said isn’t a possibility for him or others as student loan payments will come due before then.

“In the midst of an economic downturn, that’s going to be even more financially disastrous for recent graduates in terms of just how the loan payments will work out,” he said. “It has other economic impacts besides just the delay (in taking the exam).”

Joling, who’s working in Wisconsin, noted his firm is billing his hours as a paralegal, meaning he’s making less money than he will once he has his license.

Other states have moved to postpone their exams, temporarily modify certain requirements or offer remote options or additional testing opportunities.

According to the Madison-based National Conference of Bar Examiners, which tracks state exam dates, at least a dozen states have pushed their exams to the fall, including California, Connecticut, Illinois and New Hampshire.

Among other neighboring states, Michigan has ordered that a one-day online exam be administered July 28, while Minnesota is planning to administer the exam in July and Sept. 9-10.

The Wisconsin Board of Bar Examiners asked the Supreme Court for its support in postponing the July exam until Sept. 9-10, though the court’s backing was never given.

But Jerman, the fellow Michigan State graduate, said delaying the exam wasn’t ideal either.

"I can't do the job that I went to school for until I’m sworn in," she said, noting her employer has told her she can't do legal work until she gets her license due to the nature of Wisconsin's "stringent" rules.

In the meantime, test takers are left continuing to prepare themselves for an exam they note is crucial to take and pass to begin their careers.

The required health screening certification form, shared with the Cap Times by a test taker, includes a provision that an applicant experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 during the exam, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and more, agrees to “excuse myself from the testing site and will not return.”

Examinees will also have to sign off on a liability waiver in which they agree they’re “voluntarily (assuming) the risk that you may be exposed to or infected by COVID-19,” exposure that could result in injury, illness, permanent disability and death, according to a copy of the form provided to the Cap Times.

It notes that while the Board of Bar Examiners “has put in place preventative measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the body “cannot guarantee that applicants will not become infected with” the virus.

Joling questioned the form, arguing that Wisconsin courts tend to disfavor waivers of broad implications like that one, including death.

“The part that gets me about that is the exam is mandatory for licensure, so I’m not 100% sure how you can voluntarily assume the risk for something you need to do to be able to engage in your livelihood,” he said.

Sheehan said the waiver asks testers "to acknowledge that taking the bar exam is voluntary, and that even though the BBE has taken all reasonable steps to protect the health of individuals, there is still some risk involved."

Exam allowed under Dane County order

While many testers are still concerned, others have become resigned to the fact that the test will proceed as planned.

Among them is University of Minnesota Law School grad Alicia Linzmeier, who said the feeling emerged after seeing opposition to alternatives from Wisconsin law school deans and the Board of Bar Examiners.

"Diploma privilege is not coming," said Linzmeier, who's poised to work as a public defender. "We’re either taking this exam, or if it gets cancelled, we’re waiting until February to be able to get licensed. Me and a lot of the others I’ve talked to, we’re just resigned to this is happening, so we’re going to do our best to stay focused and get through it."

Public Health Madison & Dane County spokeswoman Sarah Mattes said the exam is classified as a "government function" under the latest public health order, and is therefore permissible.

The mention was first defined in an early public health order from May 18 that detailed what’s included under the listing. The latest directive, effective July 13, references those functions, as well as health care, public health and infrastructure operations. But they aren't subject to attendance caps that other gatherings are.

Rather, the directive only requires that such events adhere to the face mask mandate, and develop and implement written hygiene, cleaning and protective measure policies and procedures, as well as document staff receipt, acknowledgement and training on them.

Further, those operations must follow PHMDC requirements and other stipulations that apply to businesses specifically, such as the requirement to establish outside lines to regulate entry, as well as the requirement to follow Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidelines pertaining to face coverings.

Sheehan, of the Wisconsin court system, said that the Board of Bar Examiners head, Jacquelynn Rothstein, had consulted with PHMDC, which Mattes confirmed.

Mattes noted a member of the Direct Outreach Team had a call with the board. She also referenced a second call between a business liaison and the board about requirements.

Sheehan said the communications sought "to ensure that required steps are being taken to reduce, to the greatest extent possible, the potential transmission of coronavirus."

