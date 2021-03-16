As vaccine outlook improves, Wisconsin turns attention to hesitancy

A year ago, Wisconsinites were hunkering down in an effort to contain a novel coronavirus that threatened economic devastation, sickness and death.
Now, with vaccine supplies such that every adult in Wisconsin should be able to get a shot by summer, the state is turning its attention to getting people to take it.
“We will be doing everything in our power,” said Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday.
While the wide racial and ethnic gap in vaccine hesitancy appears to be closing, with more Blacks and Latinos saying they plan to get the shot, according to an NPR/PBS survey earlier this month, partisan differences and anti-vaccine sentiment still threaten the state’s goal of reaching heard immunity against COVID-19.
Health officials have said the state needs to achieve about 80% immunity to end the pandemic, but prevailing attitudes appear to put that threshold out of reach.
According to the survey, 25% of Black respondents, 28% of white respondents and 37% of Latino respondents said they did not plan to get a shot. But a whopping 47% of Republican men said they were shunning the vaccine, compared with just 6% of male Democrats.
Evers, during an interview with Wisconsin Health News, said he’s received word from the federal government that money will be available to try and cajole the hesitant into getting a vaccine. But don’t expect just a splashy ad campaign. Officials, he said, are relying on grassroots groups, healthcare professionals, pastors and community leaders to change minds.
“They have a fair amount of money they’re going to be using,” the Democratic governor said of the feds. “But it’s not going to be the rock stars and the athletes. All that will play a role, but they assured us that some of those resources, a majority of them, should be used for those local validators.”
Efforts will also include “pop-up” vaccination events in areas where vaccine hesitancy is rife, both in urban neighborhoods and rural areas, he said.
But the political divide — fueled by former President Donald Trump’s dismissal of strategies to contain the disease — will be difficult to bridge. While Republican state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos teamed up with Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan in an ad encouraging masks, other prominent Republicans have consistently displayed contempt for mitigation efforts.
“I understand that there’s a political edge to this,” Evers said. “We’ve all lived that for the last year. But at the end of the day I think people are going to trust a local validator more than Robin Vos and I. … At the end of the day it’s going to be that local pastor, that local healthcare provider, some really important person in that neighborhood.”
Evers called hesitancy “a major concern” and said it’s going to take “a lot of effort by a lot of people” to get enough people to take a vaccine.
But he’s optimistic that the Biden administration’s efforts will result in enough supply to meet the stepped-up timeline for open vaccinations to every adult by May 1, and possibly earlier.
Based on an improved vaccine outlook, the state this week moved up from March 31 to March 22 the date for making vaccines available to people with health conditions that could heighten the severity of COVID-19 infection.
Looking back on the past year, Evers said a key feature was his frustration with Republicans, who didn’t pass a single piece of COVID-19 legislation for nine months and fought the stay-at-home orders and mask mandates that Evers credits with saving lives.
“That’s disturbing to me,” he said. “Because we know we need to follow the science in a pandemic, and I’ve been unable to move that needle. And that’s been frustrating.”
He said the experience was something “I still have frustration around, and I will always, I guess, because I’ve had plenty of time to get over it.”
Evers and Republican leaders have since agreed on some measures, and a package including a temporary waiver on the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits was passed in January. Evers said there were other measures that he and Republicans have agreed on, but few have made it to his desk.
But the nearly $2 trillion relief package signed by President Joe Biden last week, which will deliver about $2.3 billion to the state, lessened the need for state expenditures for COVID-19 relief.
“As far as an influx of resources, I believe the money that is coming out from the Biden administration will be the answer to that,” he said.
He said he would veto legislation that would give the Legislature oversight on spending the federal dollars.
“We’re going to get the money out the door from the federal government to our schools and our farmers and our small business people across the state, especially our tourism industry. It’s struggled mightily, and because of the nature of it, it’s going to continue to struggle for a period of time.”
Also a disappointment: an overwhelmed unemployment system that caused months-long delays in getting checks to thousands of newly out-of-work residents. Last month, the state Legislature passed legislation to begin upgrading the antiquated system. But not before Evers fired his Department of Workforce Development secretary for failing to clear the backlog.
“The system was broken to begin with,” he said. “Unfortunately, when you have hundreds of thousands of people becoming unemployed in a single day, that created havoc and I feel badly that it took so much time to right-size that to a point where we can live through until we get to a better place."