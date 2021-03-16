As vaccine outlook improves, Wisconsin turns attention to hesitancy

Evers, during an interview with Wisconsin Health News, said he’s received word from the federal government that money will be available to try and cajole the hesitant into getting a vaccine. But don’t expect just a splashy ad campaign. Officials, he said, are relying on grassroots groups, healthcare professionals, pastors and community leaders to change minds.

“They have a fair amount of money they’re going to be using,” the Democratic governor said of the feds. “But it’s not going to be the rock stars and the athletes. All that will play a role, but they assured us that some of those resources, a majority of them, should be used for those local validators.”

Efforts will also include “pop-up” vaccination events in areas where vaccine hesitancy is rife, both in urban neighborhoods and rural areas, he said.

But the political divide — fueled by former President Donald Trump’s dismissal of strategies to contain the disease — will be difficult to bridge. While Republican state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos teamed up with Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan in an ad encouraging masks, other prominent Republicans have consistently displayed contempt for mitigation efforts.