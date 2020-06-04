As UW System prepares to implement Title IX changes, state DOJ seeks to block them

“These changes do nothing to serve our kids and will have immeasurable, tragic impacts on the survivors of these crimes,” said Gov. Tony Evers, who authorized Kaul to join the multi-state complaint. “Students deserve to be safe from fear, harassment, and discrimination in our schools and on our campuses, and I urge the federal government to reconsider these damaging changes.”

Wisconsin and 17 other states, as well as the District of Columbia, are pushing back on the changes in a complaint filed in federal court with fellow Midwestern states Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan.

But in the meantime, UW System president Ray Cross announced Thursday that the System has convened a group of experts to review the new regulations and make recommendations for practices and procedures to ensure compliance.

Cross said the System has already sent scope statements to the governor for review, anticipating potential changes to Wisconsin administrative code. He added that it will continue to provide campuses with support and resources and investigate sexual misconduct complaints in ways "conscious of the due process rights of all involved."