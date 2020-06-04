As UW System prepares to implement Title IX changes, state DOJ seeks to block them

Wisconsin has joined more than a dozen other states seeking to block new federal restrictions over how schools handle sexual assault and harassment allegations, even as University of Wisconsin System officials work to get the ball rolling on implementing the changes.
The controversial Title IX language, unveiled last month by the U.S. Department of Education, drew separate responses on Thursday from the state Department of Justice, led by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, and the UW System, which is required to abide by federal guidelines.
Touted by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on May 6 as a way to restore “due process on campus” while maintaining “important safeguards to ensure a fair and transparent process,” the changes will narrow the definition of sexual harassment and require colleges to hold live disciplinary hearings and cross examinations. They take effect Aug. 14.
But top Democrats in Wisconsin argued the move would ultimately weaken protections for students, create inequitable hearings and be difficult to implement during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“These changes do nothing to serve our kids and will have immeasurable, tragic impacts on the survivors of these crimes,” said Gov. Tony Evers, who authorized Kaul to join the multi-state complaint. “Students deserve to be safe from fear, harassment, and discrimination in our schools and on our campuses, and I urge the federal government to reconsider these damaging changes.”
Wisconsin and 17 other states, as well as the District of Columbia, are pushing back on the changes in a complaint filed in federal court with fellow Midwestern states Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan.
But in the meantime, UW System president Ray Cross announced Thursday that the System has convened a group of experts to review the new regulations and make recommendations for practices and procedures to ensure compliance.
Cross said the System has already sent scope statements to the governor for review, anticipating potential changes to Wisconsin administrative code. He added that it will continue to provide campuses with support and resources and investigate sexual misconduct complaints in ways "conscious of the due process rights of all involved."
“Our student judicial system is becoming a courtroom,” Cross said at a Board of Regents meeting. “The University of Wisconsin System is a national leader taking robust measures to address and prevent sexual misconduct, and that will continue.”
The new language comes more than two years after DeVos officially rolled back campus sexual assault guidelines put in place under former President Barack Obama and reestablishes policies that existed before 2011, according to national media reports.
The Title IX changes bolster the rights of those accused of sexual misconduct, including allowing those accused to cross-examine their accusers, and raise the level of proof surrounding those allegations. They also limit reports to incidents that happen on campus properties.
The changes don’t just apply to colleges. For K-12 schools, the new regulations would allow parents or guardians to file complaints on students’ behalf and does not require hearings on student complaints. They would also compel schools to tell involved students and their parents about any allegations, gather evidence and allow the accused individual at least 10 days to respond, per national media coverage.
