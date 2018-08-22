With lake levels rising following record-breaking rainfall earlier this week in Dane County, Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency and is assessing the damage.
Ensuring safety of residents and access to major state highways are priorities, Walker said Wednesday at the State Emergency Operation Center on Madison’s east side.
“The state stands ready to work with the county executive, the sheriff, the village and municipal governments throughout this area and into adjoining counties to make sure everyone is safe, to make sure that things are cleaned up and ultimately get people back up on their feet again and that transportation routes are fully accounted for,” Walker said.
In what the National Weather Service described as “unseasonably dynamic,” rainfall in Dane County exceeded 10 inches with some areas to the west of Madison receiving between 11 and 15 inches.
“The western side of the county was hit first and hit the hardest,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.
The storm flooded major intersections, homes and basements and killed one. Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney applauded first responders for their work in dangerous conditions Monday night.
“Although we lost one life, one tragic loss in the city of Madison, there were dozens — if not more — that could have been tragic without the commitment of our public servants,” Mahoney said.
Parisi said damage assessments are continuing but that the the flooding in some areas has not receded yet.
Though the rainfall stopped Tuesday morning, lake levels have been rising steadily over the past 24 hours and are expected to increase downstream of Lake Mendota on Lakes Monona, Waubesa, and eventually Kegonsa, by another 3 to 6 inches.
“This is turning into a lake flooding event,” Parisi said.
Dane County updates its natural hazard mitigation plan each year, taking into account the forecast for increased precipitation, Parisi said. However, Parisi said no amount of planning can entirely prevent flooding issues in record rainfall conditions.
“When you get a foot to 15 inches, you can prepare all you want, but there’s still challenges with that,” Parisi said.
Parisi said the county needs to continue assessing its culverts, which are used for water drainage, and determine if replacements are needed.
To encourage strong water flow, Dane County has deployed a fleet of 10 lake weed cutters into the Yahara River to ensure flood waters move through the lake system as quickly as possible.
Friday’s forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms with a 70 percent chance of precipitation and rainfall amounts between a quarter- and half-inch possible.
As rainwater water moves from Lake Mendota downstream through the Yahara River and into Lake Monona, it fills up storm sewers, causing backups, and overflows river and lakes.
In Madison, water still covers portions of East Johnson, Main Street near the Yahara River and Mifflin Street near Livingston Street, according to a statement from the mayor's office.
City staff are preparing for alternate travel routes as the additional rain Friday could cause flooding on East Washington Avenue, according to the mayor’s office. If so, Williamson Street would become the alternate route.
Madison residents can get updated information at cityofmadison.com/flooding.
Parisi’s office warned that properties in the city of Monona and Town of Dunn could be susceptible to flooding in the coming days. Dane County Emergency Management is coordinating flood preparedness effort.
Dane County residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to report damage.