As Republicans demand looser restrictions, Wisconsin business lobby pushes new plan to reopen state

The state's biggest business lobby is pushing a plan to kick-start Wisconsin's economy beginning May 4, a proposal that comes as Republicans continue calling for looser restrictions on employers and operations.
The push, built off framework from Republican Sen. Chris Kapenga, would use certain metrics to determine the risk factor for employers operating in different regions of the state and assign restrictions and precautions to businesses so they could begin reopening next month.
If included in a bill or another legislative policy, the proposal could allow employers in parts of Wisconsin that have been less impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic to begin with fewer restrictions as part of a broader "solution that both protects lives and livelihoods," proponents say.
The effort, which Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce will officially announce Friday, comes as Gov. Tony Evers has faced mounting pressure from Republicans to rollback some restrictions his administration has placed on businesses to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Evers in his own "Badger Bounce Back" plan this week stressed that criteria for eventually restarting the economy would include more testing, a two-week decline in state cases and the gathering of more protective equipment.
But that criteria — based in part on federal guidelines — has drawn fire from legislative Republicans, with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald slamming what they called a "one-size-fits-all" approach that creates "roadblocks" to reopening.
Instead, the WMC plan seeks to use an algorithm to allow businesses to determine their risk level and assess which precautions they need to take to safely reopen.
The current proposal was born out of Kapenga's "Wisconsin Normalization" plan. The framework, largely adopted in the broader WMC proposal, would let businesses input their own information and generate feedback to help determine criteria for staffing, customer levels and more as they begin operating again.
A copy of that presentation was shared with the Cap Times earlier this week. But in the time since, WMC has been working to build it out further.
Kapenga in a statement said the idea came about after working with business groups and medical experts "to craft a transparent, data-driven plan that will allow people to safely return to work."
"People and businesses around the state are hurting from the negative impacts of the stay at home order and are looking for a plan that begins responsibly reopening sectors of the economy," the Delafield Republican added. "This plan delivers on that in a way that accounts for the risks associated with the business operations and where they are located.”
Under the latest version of the proposal that WMC helped construct, businesses would still use a database to input information about their company and then generate an analysis about the risk of operating.
That analysis would be based on four factors, including their area's health care capacity according to the availability of ICU beds and other supplies, as well as other metrics tied to the risk of spreading the virus, such as the area's population density, the county's infection rate and a measure of the "people-interaction" density within that organization.
From there, according to a copy of the WMC "Back to Business" plan shared with the Cap Times, the formula would calculate the level of risk for a certain business, and depending on that field, it would fall into a "minimal," "moderate" or "substantial" risk pool.
The database would then generate guidance for businesses based on the bucket they fall in, which could include social distancing measures to implement, whether staff should be allowed to work in-person, to what extent large work-related functions should be limited and more. Higher-risk operations would be required to take extra precautions to avoid further spread of the virus, according to the WMC plan.
Because data would pull from available government health data, WMC's outline noted that the information "can be updated in real time every day."
"As portions of Wisconsin slow their infection rates, more businesses could begin to operate with fewer restrictions," the outline states. "On the other hand, if there is an outbreak or sudden increase in infection rates, businesses in that area would have to operate on stricter guidelines."
The language noted the Department of Health Services could "provide a simple-to-use form on their website based on the Back to Business model" for employers and operations to use to determine their risk level.
Not implementing the plan until May 4, the outline said, would give businesses time to recall furloughed workers and take other steps, while the state and DHS would have the ability to build, test and launch the portal.
"With the health of Wisconsin’s residents and economy in mind, a bipartisan approach to implement this plan could get the state back on the road to recovery," the outline states.
Currently, the state's public health emergency declaration is set to expire after 60 days following Evers' first announcement, or on May 11. Last week, Evers' extended his "safer at home" order, which is currently being challenged in court, until May 26.
In recent days, other Republican lawmakers have floated their own ideas to reopen state businesses. That includes Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, who led more than a dozen of his colleagues in pushing for a four-week plan launching Saturday to jump-start operations in Wisconsin.
The first phase, according to a draft the Cap Times obtained, would allow for outdoor activities, such as outdoor restaurants and bars and state parks, while the second would give non-essential businesses the ability to house up to 10 employees and up to 10 customers at a time.
During the third week, gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed while employing social distancing recommendations, while the fourth week would bring the full operations of businesses and events while continuing with social distancing guidelines.
The letter, drafted last Friday and shared with Assembly and Senate Republicans then, was sent to Evers this week in the wake of his administration announcing it would be extending the state's "safer at home" order by a month.
That move triggered a lawsuit from legislative Republicans, who asked the state Supreme Court this week to overturn the extension and instead give Department of Health Services officials six days to promulgate a new emergency rule — subject to legislative review — extending the directive.
If the court, controlled 5-2 by conservatives, rules in favor of Republican lawmakers, the emergency rule language would be reviewed by the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, controlled by Republicans. At that point, sources note, lawmakers could incorporate their own plan or WMC's into the language. Otherwise, they could also seek to pass a standalone bill doing so.
