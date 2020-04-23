As Republicans demand looser restrictions, Wisconsin business lobby pushes new plan to reopen state

But that criteria — based in part on federal guidelines — has drawn fire from legislative Republicans, with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald slamming what they called a "one-size-fits-all" approach that creates "roadblocks" to reopening.

Instead, the WMC plan seeks to use an algorithm to allow businesses to determine their risk level and assess which precautions they need to take to safely reopen.

The current proposal was born out of Kapenga's "Wisconsin Normalization" plan. The framework, largely adopted in the broader WMC proposal, would let businesses input their own information and generate feedback to help determine criteria for staffing, customer levels and more as they begin operating again.

A copy of that presentation was shared with the Cap Times earlier this week. But in the time since, WMC has been working to build it out further.

Kapenga in a statement said the idea came about after working with business groups and medical experts "to craft a transparent, data-driven plan that will allow people to safely return to work."