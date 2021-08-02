As redevelopment rolls, Madison may change rules for building demolitions

Still, all of the big, high-profile redevelopments that sought demolitions of housing or commercial space in recent years have also needed Plan Commission review because they involved conditional uses or zoning changes, Stouder said.

That won't change.

"The vast majority of these projects currently and would continue to require discretionary review pursuant to a request for rezoning or for a conditional use," she said.

The city, however, may see more cases where the Plan Commission wouldn't consider future use as areas like the former Oscar Mayer site or East Towne and West Towne malls are rezoned into mixed-use districts intended to create opportunities for housing and high-intensity commercial activities, she said.

Exploring changes

To avoid future legal challenges, the city is exploring changes that would bar the Plan Commission from considering a proposed future use of a site if the use is permitted in the zoning code.