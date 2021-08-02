As redevelopment rolls, Madison may change rules for building demolitions

As redevelopment continues to reshape Madison, the city is considering changing how it approves demolitions, focusing on what's being torn down instead of what might come next.
As part of the changes, city staff may also be allowed to approve more demolitions, although all would still be reviewed by the Landmarks Commission for historic significance, and new measures could be added to take into account how demolitions affect existing, lower-cost housing.
The intent is to ensure the city's practices are legal, streamline reviews of most demolitions and bring more attention to the loss of older housing stock that's cheap but ripe for redevelopment -- without violating state law that bans municipalities from requiring low-cost units in projects, officials said.
Focusing on existing buildings and not future land use is a "tiny step in the right direction," said Bill Connors, executive director of Smart Growth Greater Madison. But he said he wants the city to also allow for more administrative approvals if a structure is not historically significant and its demolition is for a permitted use.
City officials are still in early discussions about the change, and a formal proposal is not expected for another month or two, city Planning Division director Heather Stouder said.
Block a demolition
Currently, the Plan Commission considers both the proposed demolition and future use on any project, meaning it could block a demolition if it didn't like what was coming next, even if it's a permitted use and meets zoning rules.
The situation usually comes up when someone seeks to demolish a single-family home to build a new one, Stouder said. But it occasionally arises when someone wants to demolish housing or a commercial building for a larger structure permitted by zoning, she said.
A recent, high-profile case came when an owner sought to raze a building at 3630 Milwaukee St. with no proposed future use. The Plan Commission approved the demolition in late 2018 but also required a covenant requiring commission approval of any future use there.
The next year, a subsequent owner sought to use the site for a driveway, parking lot and stormwater management to serve a massive Amazon facility, a permitted use under zoning, next door at 3650 Milwaukee St. In 2020, the Plan Commission, contrary to the recommendation of staff, denied the proposed use before the City Council overturned the decision.
Still, all of the big, high-profile redevelopments that sought demolitions of housing or commercial space in recent years have also needed Plan Commission review because they involved conditional uses or zoning changes, Stouder said.
That won't change.
"The vast majority of these projects currently and would continue to require discretionary review pursuant to a request for rezoning or for a conditional use," she said.
The city, however, may see more cases where the Plan Commission wouldn't consider future use as areas like the former Oscar Mayer site or East Towne and West Towne malls are rezoned into mixed-use districts intended to create opportunities for housing and high-intensity commercial activities, she said.
Exploring changes
To avoid future legal challenges, the city is exploring changes that would bar the Plan Commission from considering a proposed future use of a site if the use is permitted in the zoning code.
"This set of changes brings the focus of Plan Commission review of demolition proposals back to the characteristics of the existing building," Stouder said. The commission would still separately consider the future use if the project needs a conditional use approval or zoning change because such uses are not "by right" uses.
The city is also considering other changes, including one that would allow administrative approvals for demolitions that result in a project that includes city-subsidized housing. The city could also create a provision allowing for more administrative approvals if deemed appropriate by policymakers.
All proposed demolitions would still be reviewed by the Landmarks Commission for historic significance, and any proposal to demolish a landmark or structure in a historic district would still need signoff from the Landmarks Commission.
The more administrative approvals the better, Connors said.
"There is no good reason to require Plan Commission approval of a demolition permit when the new use does not require Plan Commission approval of a conditional use permit," he said.
The preservation of lower-cost housing -- often housing that hasn't been maintained well so it rents for less -- is tricky.
Now, the Plan Commission has no mechanism to protect such housing unless it's subsidized by a federal program. State law prohibits municipalities from enacting laws that would require developers to replace lower-cost units or require lower-cost housing in projects.
The city, however, is considering a standard that could require those seeking a demolition to examine the proposed impact on "naturally occurring affordable housing," defined as properties affordable to those with lower incomes that aren't subsidized by any federal program, and ask applicants to consider ways to reduce negative impacts.
Smart Growth greater Madison is concerned about such a provision, Connors said.
"The city needs more housing units of all kinds and more affordable housing units," he said. "The city cannot get there if demolitions for redevelopment projects which would create many more housing units are effectively stopped by the proposed provision about naturally occurring affordable housing."
To avoid a conflict with state law, the city's possible standard could require applicants to examine impacts and consider alternatives but stop short of a requirement to replace lost affordable units.