As promised, Trump campaign files lawsuit over Wisconsin's recount

Also Tuesday, former Trump attorney Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit challenging the results on behalf of William Feehan, a La Crosse man selected to be a Republican presidential elector. However, the lawsuit included as a plaintiff the name of GOP congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, who said he was not involved; it referred to the “Wisconsin Board of State Canvassers,” which does not exist; and it asked the court for 48 hours of security camera footage from the TCF Center, which is in Detroit.

Both liberal and conservative attorneys have said the lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies are unlikely to change the result of the election.

The Trump campaign wants the court to throw out at least 170,140 absentee ballots the campaign believes were improperly counted because they were issued without the elector having first submitted a written application. Those ballots were issued and cast during the two week in-person absentee voting period.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the campaign contends the ballots didn’t have written applications, the signed ballot envelopes for such ballots have been treated as the written application for years, including in 2016.