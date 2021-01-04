As legislative session nears, Gov. Tony Evers again calls for COVID-19 relief

With the 2021-22 legislative session kicking off Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers has called on Republican leaders to make a COVID-19 relief package the first order of business.
The Democratic governor and GOP leaders in the state Senate and Assembly have been discussing pandemic response measures over the last several weeks, but so far have failed to reach an agreement.
The legislative session kicks off Monday afternoon with the swearing in of newly elected members at 2 p.m. Some newly elected Democratic members were sworn in last week.
In a letter sent to lawmakers Monday, Evers asked for "urgent consideration and support of legislation to aid in our state’s continued response to COVID-19." Evers specifically called for a pared down version of pandemic-related bills he unveiled almost two weeks ago — which includes several items both sides have proposed.
The Legislature last convened on COVID-19-related measures back in April.
“It would be inexplicable after more than 260 days of inaction for any other issue or topic to be taken up by the legislature prior to passing a bill to address COVID-19 — especially one on which we’ve already been able to find common ground," Evers said.
Dubbed by Evers as a "compromise bill," the proposed legislation includes Assembly GOP proposals like eliminating the backlog of unemployment claims, expanding call center hours and allowing the Republican-led budget committee authority to transfer up to $100 million for appropriations. Assembly Republicans had originally proposed a $100 million package, compared with a $541 million proposal from Evers in November.
The bill also drops some items Republicans have said they would reject, such as suspending the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits, waiving in-person appearance requirements and preventing people from being evicted from their homes.
"While this proposal is far from perfect, it avoids unworkable, overtly political proposals as well as items my administration has addressed or is already working to address and will help provide support for some of the immediate needs our state faces," Evers said.
A second bill proposed by Evers for Republican consideration would extend measures passed back in April to suspend the one-week waiting period and work search requirements for unemployment benefits and a waiver of student assessments. Both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, expressed a lack of support for both unemployment measures in early December.
Last month, Vos and LeMahieu said, by calling for immediate action, Evers was backing away from ongoing negotiations.
“It’s the Governor’s job to work with us and negotiate a Covid package, not just give us his summary of where he thinks we are,” Vos said in December. “Assuming he continues this path, I look forward to continuing the discussion with the Senate so that we have a final bill early next month.”