As legislative session nears, Gov. Tony Evers again calls for COVID-19 relief

With the 2021-22 legislative session kicking off Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers has called on Republican leaders to make a COVID-19 relief package the first order of business.

The Democratic governor and GOP leaders in the state Senate and Assembly have been discussing pandemic response measures over the last several weeks, but so far have failed to reach an agreement.

The legislative session kicks off Monday afternoon with the swearing in of newly elected members at 2 p.m. Some newly elected Democratic members were sworn in last week.

In a letter sent to lawmakers Monday, Evers asked for "urgent consideration and support of legislation to aid in our state’s continued response to COVID-19." Evers specifically called for a pared down version of pandemic-related bills he unveiled almost two weeks ago — which includes several items both sides have proposed.

The Legislature last convened on COVID-19-related measures back in April.

“It would be inexplicable after more than 260 days of inaction for any other issue or topic to be taken up by the legislature prior to passing a bill to address COVID-19 — especially one on which we’ve already been able to find common ground," Evers said.

