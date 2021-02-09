As impeachment trial gets underway, Wisconsin GOP chairman stands by Donald Trump

Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt on Tuesday acknowledged Republicans nationally are divided on the GOP's future direction, but mainly stood by former President Donald Trump as the U.S. Senate launched his impeachment trial this week.

In an interview with Marquette University fellow Mike Gousha, Hitt said national Republicans have differing views on how much influence Trump should have on the Republican Party, but spoke highly of Trump's ability to attract new people to the "big tent" of the party, such as unions voters and minorities.

For Hitt, at least, not included in that "big tent" are supporters of QAnon conspiracy theories and white supremacists — some of the people believed to be responsible for the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

"Do we want QAnon, do we want white supremacy? Those answers are clearly no," Hitt said. "We want people who believe in freedom, believe in the private sector."

Hitt condemned violence seen at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in at least five deaths, but said Trump shouldn't be impeached.