As gunshots continue, Madison, Dane County relaunch Violence Prevention Coalition

After an 18-month pause, Madison and Dane County relaunched a diverse Violence Prevention Coalition that will direct action and inform decisions on a broad, public health approach to gun and other forms of violence, self harm and suicide.
More than 75 attendees representing city and county government, law enforcement, schools, and an array of social service providers and nonprofits gathered at Alliant Energy Center Wednesday to restart an effort to bring new levels of cooperation and set priorities for a "Roadmap to Reducing Violence" plan that was unveiled in March.
In greeting the coalition Wednesday, Rhodes-Conway said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed symptoms but also root causes of violence and called the effort "critical for our community."
In 2020, Madison saw 250 incidents in which shots were fired, with 48 people hit by gunfire; 1,111 shell casings were recovered, more than double the total for the previous two years; and there were 10 homicides, more than 2018 and 2019 combined.
This year, gunfire and other forms of violence persist.
Last week alone, police responded to an attempted homicide on the 200 bock of West Gilman Street and shots fired outside a restaurant on the 200 block of North Frances Street, both Downtown; shots fired near the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Redland Drive on the Far East Side; and a weapons violation in which the driver of a stolen car pointed a gun at a citizen in the area of South Gammon Road and Tree Lane on the Far West Side.
Some in the coalition challenged the genesis and language of the plan itself, saying that those most directly impacted by violence, especially youth, must be involved in shaping a blueprint and establishing its priorities, a concern that was well received by Public Health officials.
"Those who are impacted aren't at the table," said Jerome Dillard, a founder and outreach worker for Focused Interruption, which supports those impacted by gun violence. "We've got to take this to them and give them voice."
Aurielle Smith, Public Health's policy, planning and evaluation division director, said agencies can struggle with connections to people they don't know who have lived experiences and the coalition looks forward to making connections.
"I am thankful for the partners who showed up today, who have shown the interest and dedication to violence prevention work," she said. "Their commitment and diligence to this work is critical to us reducing violence in our community."
Five core goals
Increasingly, violence is being understood as akin to an infectious disease needing a data-driven, coordinated, long-term public health response like those used to fight smoking or HIV/AIDS.
The approach asks basic questions: Where does the problem begin, and how can it be prevented? Then, public health authorities apply a systematic, scientific approach with input from those directly affected to find the answers.
In late, 2018, the city and county launched a violence prevention coalition, but then COVID-19 struck, forcing Public Health to redirect staff and resources to fighting the pandemic. The partners introduced the Roadmap to Reducing Violence on March 10.
The Roadmap to Reducing Violence has five core goals:
- Understanding violence though data
- Support for children, youth and families at home, school, jobs, and in the community
- Bringing together residents and others with a stake in neighborhoods - including government - to develop trust and working relationships
- Intervention and healing for those affected by violence
- Strengthening cooperation and coordination of violence prevention efforts such as through the coalition
It proposes many strategies and objectives, including a data dashboard that captures relevant indicators of violence; preschool enrichment; "re-engagement centers" for young people disconnected from school or work to job training and opportunities; expanding the Community Safety Intervention Team, or CSIT, now led by Public Health, a rapid-response service provider for those affected by violent or traumatic incidents; and training to identify people at risk of self-harm and suicide.
On Wednesday, Public Health created five work groups -- one for each of the core goals -- and asked that they set priorities and suggest funding for some of them. Rhodes-Conway has already provided $160,000 in federal stimulus money for efforts in 2021 and has proposed another $1 million for violence prevention and reduction in the next several years.
"I look forward to expanding on the important topics and strategies and getting this work started," said Randy Molina, Public Health's violence prevention response and engagement coordinator.
Important truths
The work group that will focus on strong neighborhoods challenged strategies and objectives and sought more focus on root causes.
Tutankhamun "Coach" Assad, whose Mellowhood Foundation serves youth and families on the Southwest Side, said the plan can be more relevant by engaging "the faces and the voices" who live with violence. James Morgan, a peer support specialist for Just Dane, formerly Madison-area Urban Ministry, said, "Where are the voices of young people in this city? We're making decisions and their voices are not being heard."
Aaron Hicks, a founder and outreach workers for Focused Interruption, said root causes like hunger and housing must be addressed as gun violence extends into places like the Downtown.
"If people ain't eating, it will be coming to a theater near you -- your front door," he said.
"I am energized by this group," said Allison Dungan, Public Health's health equity coordinator. "We made space to name important truths about violence in Madison and Dane County. The coalition is lucky to have compassionate community partners who are willing to show up and and support this process, including giving critical feedback."
The work groups will next meet in July and the full coalition will gather quarterly.
Gun violence in Madison | Cycles of trauma
For four months, the Wisconsin State Journal has been speaking with perpetrators, victims, emergency responders and doctors to understand why the violence is occurring and what it might take to stop it.
Still among the safest places in America, the Madison area is experiencing a jarring increase in gun violence, with children and young adults most at risk of committing and succumbing to it.
A small but rising number of teens and young adults, often with a history of unaddressed trauma, are turning to guns to settle disputes and retaliate for slights real or imagined.
Unaddressed, trauma can be toxic to a child's developing brain, dramatically increasing the chance of high-risk behaviors like smoking, substance abuse, early sexual activity and violence.
Those who study the root causes of violence nationally and in Wisconsin are turning to a common survey tool to inform public policy.
Madison has never had an entity like the Community Safety Intervention Team, created in response to a jump in gun crimes and an alarming new trend: killings in public places in broad daylight.
"We didn't know this was going to happen. I didn't see our lives being threatened," said the girlfriend of one victim. "It just opened my eyes that someone can be gone so quickly."
Twenty-one people were killed by people wielding guns in Dane County since 2016.
Madison police are employing dual strategies in high-crime areas, one positive engagement and the other enforcement.
No one else in Madison is doing the work of the Focused Interruption Coalition, a community and faith-based organization.
Over the course of 25 days, three young men would be killed in the city's first series of retaliatory murders to occur in public places.
Their currency is the lived experience of personal trauma, prison and the hard, tedious work it takes to get one's life back on track, combine…
The hours are unpredictable, the pay low and you’re working from crisis to crisis. Welcome to the life of a crisis peer support specialist, a …
Necessary in many cases, incarceration nevertheless can compound the effect of childhood trauma, make some problems worse and separate families.
The program, reserved for the city's most prolific violent offenders, offers help from service providers or swift and stern punishment if they commit new crimes.
"We do have some happy times, but we do go to a lot of funerals," Dane County Jail teacher Deb Anderson said. "It's a heartbreaking place, but it's a hopeful place."
Their journeys from the trauma of youth, through criminal pasts and prison, to personal transformation make them uniquely positioned to help o…
Mayor Paul Soglin and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi are vowing additional funding in their 2019 budgets to build on recent initiatives.
Madison and Dane County are adopting a public health approach to violence that's based on data, science and the voices of those most affected in the community.
Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Oakland have suffered jumps in gun violence, employing hospital-based and public health initiatives in an attempt to stop it.