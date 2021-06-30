As gunshots continue, Madison, Dane County relaunch Violence Prevention Coalition

This year, gunfire and other forms of violence persist.

Last week alone, police responded to an attempted homicide on the 200 bock of West Gilman Street and shots fired outside a restaurant on the 200 block of North Frances Street, both Downtown; shots fired near the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Redland Drive on the Far East Side; and a weapons violation in which the driver of a stolen car pointed a gun at a citizen in the area of South Gammon Road and Tree Lane on the Far West Side.

Some in the coalition challenged the genesis and language of the plan itself, saying that those most directly impacted by violence, especially youth, must be involved in shaping a blueprint and establishing its priorities, a concern that was well received by Public Health officials.

"Those who are impacted aren't at the table," said Jerome Dillard, a founder and outreach worker for Focused Interruption, which supports those impacted by gun violence. "We've got to take this to them and give them voice."

Aurielle Smith, Public Health's policy, planning and evaluation division director, said agencies can struggle with connections to people they don't know who have lived experiences and the coalition looks forward to making connections.