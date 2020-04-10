As Gov. Tony Evers closes some state parks, local officials urge park users to follow health guidelines

In a statement Thursday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway reinforced the need for social distancing.

“We continue to see team sports in parks, parties in people’s homes, and other unwise — and prohibited — gatherings. This is not okay,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We cannot let up our efforts on physical distancing.”

Community members using the parks should also remember to be aware of touch points, such as gates to dog parks, keep six feet of distance between themselves and others and refrain from using an area if there are too many people. Also, consider using parks at off-peak times, such as before noon and during the late evenings.

“Think of parks that are still within your area that are maybe a little bit lesser known or not used as much and think of the different access points,” Shea said.

Located within the city, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is also taking steps in its outdoor spaces to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone said the university has posted signs at outdoor locations, including Memorial Union, campus recreational fields and Picnic Point. Also, the university has removed some recreational equipment, like basketball hoops and volleyball nets.

“We understand everyone’s desire to spend some time outdoors staying active, especially as the weather is improving, but we share the concern about maintaining 6 feet social distancing while being outdoors and engaging in recreational activity,” McGlone said in a statement. “Now more than ever, Badgers need to look out for each other and for the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.