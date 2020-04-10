As Gov. Tony Evers closes some state parks, local officials urge park users to follow health guidelines

As Madison residents eagerly anticipate the arrival of spring, they will have to account for warm weather activities looking a little different as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt daily life.
Accessing parks, trails and outdoor spaces can be critical to maintaining health and wellness during the pandemic as the community finds a new normal among a host of closures and canceled activities.
Most recently, Gov. Tony Evers closed 40 state parks, forests and recreational areas in the state, primarily in southern and southeastern Wisconsin, because of unprecedented crowds, litter and vandalism.
“I wanted to keep state parks open for the public to enjoy during this challenging time which is why outdoor activity is listed as an essential activity under the Safer at Home order,” Evers said in a statement Thursday. “Unfortunately, growing difficulty with ensuring social distancing compliance, dwindling cleaning supplies and mounting trash are some of the challenges faced by our state parks staff.”
These areas will close at the end of the day Thursday and remain closed until April 10.
The closures include popular areas like Devil’s Lake State Park, the Kettle Moraine State Forest, Blue Mound State Park, Governor Dodge State Park, New Glarus Woods State Park and Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area.
Though Evers’ “safer at home” order kept local parks open, playgrounds within local parks are closed. Also, all sports courts and golf courses are off limits.
“We just have to be extra cautious,” city of Madison Parks Division spokesperson Ann Shea said.
The governor’s actions Thursday reinforced fears that if the community does not take the public health warnings and precautions seriously, then local parks might get shut down.
“It’s up to us to do the right thing, so that we can get out of this sooner and healthier and quickly,” Shea said.
Laura Hicklin, director of Dane County’s Land and Water Resources Department, said the county has not experienced the problems the state has encountered but is monitoring the situation.
“We are now even more so watching the number of people accessing these lands,” Hicklin said. “It’s yet to be seen the impact of the state closures on county land.”
Dane County Parks Director Darren Marsh said he has never seen county parks used so much.
“It’s amazing the use we’re having in our parks now and the value parks have to our community,” Marsh said. “People are so appreciative of having the parks, the trails, the open spaces to go to.”
That has come with challenges.
Marsh noted some areas are experiencing high use and congestion. County parks staff have closed restrooms, kiosks and pay stations, removed trash cans and any other areas where the public could congregate and use touchpoints.
When using county park spaces, Marsh advised users to come prepared.
“Bring whatever you need to be self sufficient,” Marsh said. "There’s going to be little services available to you. Whatever you carry in, carry out.”
Madison park programs and facilities within parks — playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, skate parks, bathrooms — are closed. Shea said piers at boat launches, including at Olin, Tenney, Warner and Marshall parks, are starting to be installed. Only one person should be on a pier at one time.
In Madison, closed playgrounds are marked by a sign. Shea said some people continue to use athletic courts, which is not allowed. Shea said the Parks Division was using zip ties to make basketball hoops inaccessible, but has removed the hoop entirely in some locations.
In a statement Thursday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway reinforced the need for social distancing.
“We continue to see team sports in parks, parties in people’s homes, and other unwise — and prohibited — gatherings. This is not okay,” Rhodes-Conway said. “We cannot let up our efforts on physical distancing.”
Community members using the parks should also remember to be aware of touch points, such as gates to dog parks, keep six feet of distance between themselves and others and refrain from using an area if there are too many people. Also, consider using parks at off-peak times, such as before noon and during the late evenings.
“Think of parks that are still within your area that are maybe a little bit lesser known or not used as much and think of the different access points,” Shea said.
Located within the city, the University of Wisconsin-Madison is also taking steps in its outdoor spaces to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
UW-Madison spokesperson Meredith McGlone said the university has posted signs at outdoor locations, including Memorial Union, campus recreational fields and Picnic Point. Also, the university has removed some recreational equipment, like basketball hoops and volleyball nets.
“We understand everyone’s desire to spend some time outdoors staying active, especially as the weather is improving, but we share the concern about maintaining 6 feet social distancing while being outdoors and engaging in recreational activity,” McGlone said in a statement. “Now more than ever, Badgers need to look out for each other and for the most vulnerable members of our community.”
