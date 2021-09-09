As expected, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announces bid for governor in 2022

In an expected move, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Thursday formally announced her gubernatorial bid for 2022.
The Republican and former TV news anchor, who spent eight years in office with former Gov. Scott Walker, is expected to face a contested GOP primary next fall, but Kleefisch made clear in an announcement video released Thursday that her sights are already set on unseating Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term after defeating Walker in 2018.
“I am running because I have two kids who I want to choose Wisconsin to live their American dreams and one day raise families here," Kleefisch said in a statement. "But that is only possible if we start putting the people first. We need safe communities, great education with real choice and real standards, and good-paying jobs."
In a video announcing her candidacy, Kleefisch highlighted campaign priorities including "hiring more cops and deploying police into high-crime areas," banning sanctuary cities and deploying the Wisconsin National Guard to the nation's southern border.
Kleefisch also targeted "weak leadership" from Evers in his first term, pointing specifically to the governor's efforts last year to close schools and limit some business activity to mitigate transmission of COVID-19 and challenges the administration faced getting unemployment benefits to out-of-work Wisconsinites during the worst of the pandemic. Kleefisch also criticized Evers' response to riots in Kenosha last summer, noting the governor "failed to stand up to the left-wing mobs while Wisconsin cities burned."
Several of Kleefisch's priorities mirror those unveiled last week by the 1848 project, a nonprofit advocacy group she launched in 2020. Other policy ideas listed by the group include some that have fired up the party’s base recently such as banning critical race theory from classrooms to shifting responsibility for election rules from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Legislature.
"(Kleefisch's) record isn’t a mystery to anyone and she has only become more radical since leaving office," Evers' campaign spokesperson Sam Roecker said in an email. "Wisconsinites know that Governor Evers is following through on the promise he made to them, and they’re ready to support his re-election and continue moving in the right direction.”
Kleefisch's formal announcement follows months of significant hinting that the former lieutenant governor would join the 2022 gubernatorial race. In late August, Kleefisch changed her lieutenant governor campaign committee into a gubernatorial campaign committee, a step required for her to collect donations for a 2022 campaign.
Kleefisch served for eight years under Walker before spending about nine months as executive director of the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission, a Washington, D.C.-based group commemorating women's suffrage.
As lieutenant governor, Kleefisch served with Walker during the 2011 passage of Act 10, which drastically limited collective bargaining for the majority of public employees while saving billions in reduced state and local government spending. Like Walker, Kleefisch withstood a 2012 recall vote that followed Act 10's passage.
Kleefisch also chaired the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness, which in late 2017 proposed a series of bills that would provide $7.5 million in new spending over two years to combat homelessness in the state. Despite receiving strong support in the state Assembly, only one of the eight bills — to provide $1 million in added funding to support emergency homeless shelters over two years — has come to fruition.
Last Friday, Kleefisch announced she would be departing her role as founder and president of the 1848 Project. Democrats have criticized the organization as a way for Kleefisch to “hide donors, abuse the tax code, and avoid the scrutiny that comes from being an announced candidate.”
“Rebecca Kleefisch has been campaigning for governor since last year — so she knows the rules, she just doesn’t think they apply to her,” Devin Remiker, interim executive director of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said in a statement.
Among Republicans, Kleefisch joins small business owner and entrepreneur Jonathan Wichmann, who also is running.
Other Republicans considering a gubernatorial run include former businessman and four-term state Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, who has filed paperwork likely setting the stage for a 2022 campaign, as well as Bill McCoshen, who served in former Gov. Tommy Thompson’s administration, and former Marine Kevin Nicholson, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2018.
Nicholson on Wednesday reiterated previous comments that he plans to run for either governor or U.S. Senate, but is awaiting a decision from current U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has yet to declare if he will seek another term in 2022.
"Ron Johnson needs to decide if he’s running for re-election," Nicholson said. "Our society is dangerously off kilter, this is not a time to play games, and I’ll run for one of these offices because we need people capable of doing hard things to lead."
"Republican candidates in Wisconsin have now lost 11 out of the last 12 statewide elections," Nicholson added. "Insiders, their endorsements and back room deals aren’t going to win general elections in 2022, and I advise the Republican establishment in Wisconsin to remember that, or risk learning the hard way again."
The state primary will be August 2022 and the deadline to register as a candidate for the 2022 general election is June 1 of next year, leaving plenty of time for more names to be added to the ballot.
