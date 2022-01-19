As expected, Evers, Kleefisch lead gubernatorial candidates in fundraising efforts

A wide financial gulf separates both incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and GOP candidate Rebecca Kleefisch from the remaining candidates running for governor this fall, new campaign finance reports show.

Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, and former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch both announced their 2021 fundraising totals last week, with Evers holding more than $10 million at the close of last year, while Kleefisch raised more than $3.3 million in the first four months of her campaign, which she launched in September. Both fundraising totals have been touted as record-breaking by their respective campaigns and underscore what is expected to be an expensive gubernatorial race this year.

What's more, both Evers and Kleefisch each received donations of $20,000, the maximum individual amount allowed for statewide candidates in Wisconsin, from about 60 individual donors, according to campaign finance reports filed this week with the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Those large donations last year accounted for about one-third of the total funds raised by Kleefisch and about one-eighth of what Evers raised. Evers' campaign reported receiving more than 32,000 individual donations last year, while Kleefisch's campaign reported receiving donations from more than 7,000 individuals.