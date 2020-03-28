As Evers suspends evictions in Wisconsin, advocates urge landlords and tenants to work together

“None of it is anything that the actual company is doing themselves,” Metzger told The Cap Times. “There’s no mention of like ‘Hey, if you lose your income you can delay paying your rent.’ It’s a very dangerous suggestion putting people right in the line of fire of this virus.”

Metzger suggested that Rivers Edge could try to work with tenants much the way Mokler suggested.

“I think they should be offering some kind of rent relief during this time,” Metzger said. “Something more than just telling people to go get a job, as if that’s like some real easy thing that someone can do right away. So I think they should at the very least be offering deferral or installment options at this time. One of my friends got a suggestion from a landlord that she just take out a new credit card and use that to pay her rent.”

The Cap Times reached out to Maves and was referred to the Rivers Edge corporate office, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Housing advocate and Dane County Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner said that while evictions and foreclosures are on hold, that doesn’t mean renters should count on that.