As Evers suspends evictions in Wisconsin, advocates urge landlords and tenants to work together

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday suspended all evictions and real estate foreclosures in the state for 60 days as residents continue to grapple with the economic fallout of the Coronavirus outbreak.
The order, which took effect immediately on Friday, prevents evictions for non-payment of rent and prohibits landlords from evicting tenants for reasons other than an imminent threat of physical harm to another person.
Evers said evictions and foreclosures “pose a direct and serious threat to the health and well-being of Wisconsinites” and said ensuring that people are able to keep a roof over their heads to promote social distancing is “critically important” to fighting the spread of the coronavirus.
Evers’ order comes as unemployment numbers are surging and people are beginning to feel the financial sting of having to stock up on groceries and other necessities that stem from keeping children at home. For people who have been laid off or put under financial strain it is perhaps a daunting task to keep up with payments.
April rent is due for many next Wednesday.
The order did not excuse residents from their financial obligations and Evers encouraged tenants to pay what they can and work out plans for catching up with their landlords.
“We’re encouraging our landlords to work with tenants,” said Chris Mokler, a lobbyist with the Wisconsin Apartment Association. “This is the time to come together and not be adversarial. Maybe tenants can pay some of the rent or get together with landlords to try to work it out. Those who can pay should pay and those who can’t need to contact their landlords.”
Mokler said while it is the case that eviction proceedings were effectively halted when small claims courts stopped operating, if landlords lose too much money from tenants’ inability to pay, they may face similar financial problems.
“Unfortunately, landlord-tenant situations can be adversarial,” Mokler said. “Now is the time to change that because if a landlord loses the property, the tenant is going to lose their home too. So it’s all the way around. So we just need people to work together. Let’s find a way to work together and negotiate and find ways to resolve problems so people don’t lose their homes during this crisis. Just stopping evictions isn’t the answer. It’s finding a way to work with landlords and tenants.”
Mokler is the chair of a COVID-19 task force that works with the state Legislature and local municipalities to answer landlord questions and get real, accurate information out to landlords and tenants. He said basic tasks like fixing tenants’ light fixtures or furnaces have been a challenge during the Coronavirus outbreak because landlords don’t want to risk being exposed or exposing others to the virus.
The frustration and adversarial nature of relationships between landlords and tenants, along with the stress of facing a life-threatening viral pandemic, has taken its toll on people like Stephanie Metzger.
Metzger, who does postdoctoral research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said she received a letter from her apartment building’s management company suggesting that people who can’t make rent could get work at a grocery store or Amazon warehouse facility.
The letter, from Rivers Edge property manager Adam Maves, listed options for residents having a hard time affording their rent.
1. They could file for unemployment benefits from the state.
2. Await income tax refunds.
3. Receive payment via the federal stimulus package passed by the U.S. House on Friday and expected to be signed into law by President Trump.
4. Apply for a federal, state or city small business loan.
5. Get a job at Dollar General, CVS, Walgreens, grocery stores, Amazon, UPS or Kwik Trip.
Metzger said she has her rent covered, but was frustrated with the idea that her landlord would ask people to seek a job that would put them at risk of contracting COVID-19 by putting them in contact with the public.
“None of it is anything that the actual company is doing themselves,” Metzger told The Cap Times. “There’s no mention of like ‘Hey, if you lose your income you can delay paying your rent.’ It’s a very dangerous suggestion putting people right in the line of fire of this virus.”
Metzger suggested that Rivers Edge could try to work with tenants much the way Mokler suggested.
“I think they should be offering some kind of rent relief during this time,” Metzger said. “Something more than just telling people to go get a job, as if that’s like some real easy thing that someone can do right away. So I think they should at the very least be offering deferral or installment options at this time. One of my friends got a suggestion from a landlord that she just take out a new credit card and use that to pay her rent.”
The Cap Times reached out to Maves and was referred to the Rivers Edge corporate office, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Housing advocate and Dane County Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner said that while evictions and foreclosures are on hold, that doesn’t mean renters should count on that.
“At some point they will start processing cases again,” Wegleitner said. “When evictions resume, I expect we’re going to have a very busy summer and winter and next spring. So tenants should be reaching out to their landlords to try to talk about their situation and hopefully come to some mutual understanding and agreements about what people can afford to pay at this time.”
Wegleitner said entities like United Way and other grassroots organizations are coming together to help create emergency funds to help people get through this time.
For tenants who have lost their jobs and are enrolled in federal assistance programs like Section 8, she recommended that they report in writing to their program or landlord that they’ve lost income so their rent can get adjusted.
“Those who are in that situation need to be going ahead and reporting the change in income so they can get that reduced,” Wegleitner said. “For those not in federal programs, they need to look for all the assistance they can in their communities through grassroots organizations and reach out to their landlords. Landlords might be facing losses through the tenant's inability to make rent. We need to keep as many people housed as possible during this uncertain time.”
