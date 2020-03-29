As election nears, COVID-19 pandemic highlights judicial style of Supreme Court candidates

“If you change the rules on how you vote after voting starts, you’re risking the integrity of the whole election,” Kelly said. “If there are folks who are interested in changing that, then I suggest they need to account for the damage they would do to the integrity of the process.”

He said changing the date of the election or how it’s run would upend people’s plans, such as if someone tried to show up at a polling place on election day only to find it closed and it being too late to cast an absentee ballot. He said the election can still be conducted safely by having at-risk people stay away from the polls, as well as those who may pose a risk to others.

And in a new world where emergency orders from the state and federal government are being handed down each day, both candidates said constitutional considerations are top of mind.

“I don’t think we can ignore the constitution,” Karofsky said. “We always need to be balancing things and we need to do what the law says.” She added that it’s important for her to not to have a predetermined outcome in mind, something Lisa Neubauer, the liberal-backed candidate in 2019, emphasized as well.