As election nears, COVID-19 pandemic highlights judicial style of Supreme Court candidates

Amid a global pandemic that has thrown the April 7 election into chaos, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race will go on, and voters are tasked with choosing a justice who not only will affect the next decade of state law but could even have a impact on how the state addresses the COVID-19 crisis.
The new coronavirus has introduced a wildcard to a Supreme Court race that in most other respects resembles those before it: intensely partisan, even though its nominally nonpartisan; awash in campaign spending; and high-stakes for the ideological balance of the court.
Two candidates advanced from the state’s February primary: Incumbent conservative-backed Justice Daniel Kelly, who was appointed to the court in 2016 by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, and liberal-backed Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky.
Conservative-backed justices hold a 5-2 majority on the court, something a Kelly victory could cement for years to come, when the court will likely have a say in the state’s decennial redistricting process. A Karofsky victory would give liberals a chance to retake the majority in 2023.
Neither Karofsky nor Kelly gave definitive statements on whether the April 7 election should be postponed or whether absentee ballots should be sent to all voters, as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and others have advocated.
Karofsky wouldn’t weigh in, citing how quickly conditions are changing. Kelly said he would be “loathe” to see the date of the election changed, fearing its implications on election integrity.
“If you change the rules on how you vote after voting starts, you’re risking the integrity of the whole election,” Kelly said. “If there are folks who are interested in changing that, then I suggest they need to account for the damage they would do to the integrity of the process.”
He said changing the date of the election or how it’s run would upend people’s plans, such as if someone tried to show up at a polling place on election day only to find it closed and it being too late to cast an absentee ballot. He said the election can still be conducted safely by having at-risk people stay away from the polls, as well as those who may pose a risk to others.
And in a new world where emergency orders from the state and federal government are being handed down each day, both candidates said constitutional considerations are top of mind.
“I don’t think we can ignore the constitution,” Karofsky said. “We always need to be balancing things and we need to do what the law says.” She added that it’s important for her to not to have a predetermined outcome in mind, something Lisa Neubauer, the liberal-backed candidate in 2019, emphasized as well.
Kelly, who like many prior conservative-backed candidates has emphasized his legal approach of following the letter of the law, said the U.S. Constitution was forged during a turbulent era, and so the pandemic currently striking the country provides no excuse to override it.
“The principles of the constitution were forged in a time of crisis,” Kelly said. “These rules … they are applicable in crisis and out of crisis.”
Kelly highlighted his recent dissent, along with conservative-backed Justice Rebecca Bradley, to a Wisconsin Supreme Court order postponing jury trials and suspending in-person proceedings.
“Justice Rebecca Bradley and I dissented with that order, because we don’t believe that as justices, that we have the authority to suspend the constitution,” Kelly said.
For her part as a trial court judge, Karofsky said she is examining her more than 1,800 pending cases to see in which ones a decision can be expedited.
“I’m running a statewide campaign and I am doing my day job very, very carefully,” Karofsky said. “That’s the kind of dedication and experience I’m going to bring to the court.”
Corruption claims
So far, the Supreme Court race, officially nonpartisan, can easily lay claim to being just as, if not more partisan than, any of the most recent races for the high court.
Karofsky has made repeated corruption claims against Kelly — which he has forcefully denied — one of the central focuses of her campaign. Kelly, mirroring the approach taken by prior conservative-backed candidates, has focused on his legal approach of following the letter of the law, and has criticized Karofsky for failing to distance herself enough from her progressive politics.
In her first TV ad of the campaign, Karofsky said she would protect the environment from “corporate polluters” and protect women’s health care. Karofsky said she doesn’t let her progressive policy views affect her decisions. Karofsky has said “we need to be interpreting the Constitution with today in mind. It’s 2020.”
Kelly has previously aired his conservative political views in a blog between 2012 and 2015. He opined that former Democratic President Barack Obama’s re-election was a win for the “socialism/same-sex marriage/recreational marijuana/tax increase crowd,” that Social Security and other safety-net programs were akin to slavery and that the U.S. Supreme Court’s gay marriage ruling was illegitimate.
Karofsky has repeatedly said that Kelly is corrupt for ruling in favor of right-wing special interests. In addition, the liberal advocacy group, One Wisconsin Now, has highlighted how Kelly has repeatedly sided with clients represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, on whose litigation advisory board he has served.
Kelly has defended himself, arguing WILL’s success at the Supreme Court is due to its ability to craft legal arguments that apply the constitution as written.
As for Karofsky’s claims, he said she simply focuses on outcomes rather than the law and that he uses strict logic to follow the law in his opinions.
He has joined his conservative-supported Supreme Court colleagues in denouncing Karofsky’s rhetoric as slanderous, something he said risks undermining the integrity of the court.
“That is a disqualification,” Kelly said. “This does make her unfit for the bench. In pursuit of her ambitions, she’s striking at the very foundations of our judicial system.”
Kelly has made reference to a blog authored by a Marquette University professor calling him a possible “maverick” in 2017, but that analysis only relied on one case and has since been updated, saying that Justice Rebecca Bradley is the most “maverick” conservative, because she has differed in her opinions from the court’s most reliable conservatives — Roggensack and Justice Annette Ziegler — more so than Kelly.
According to the updated study, the rate at which Kelly has agreed with Roggensack has ranged from a low of 64% in the 2018-19 term, to a high of 100% in the 2019-20 term through Jan. 30. Bradley’s concurrence with Roggensack has ranged from 43% to 78%.
Alan Ball, the Marquette history professor who conducted the study, also used text analysis software to examine the opinions of each justice. In the 2015-16 and 2017-18 terms, Kelly scored the lowest among his colleagues based on the “analytical thinking” metric, Ball found.
According to Ball, a high “analytical thinking” score “reflects formal, logical, and hierarchical thinking” while lower scores “reflect more informal, personal, here-and-now, and narrative thinking.”
The finding contradicts Kelly’s assertion that he relies on “rigorous logic” to arrive at the conclusions in his cases.
Kelly ranked highest in terms of “clout,” which measures whether “the author is speaking from the perspective of high expertise and is confident.” A low clout score suggests “a more tentative, humble, even anxious style.”
“Defenders of Dan Kelly might say he speaks clearly and confidently and doesn’t split hairs, isn’t paralyzed by nuances,” Ball said. “An opponent of Dan Kelly might say it’s somebody who is overly confident, who’s pushy, assertive beyond the point of his evidence.”
Kelly’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment on the study.
Varied backgrounds
The two candidates bring significant differences in background. Karofsky grew up in Middleton, when her mother, Judy, was the mayor of Middleton, one of the first women in Wisconsin to take on such a role. Her father, Peter, was a local pediatrician. Her parents helped her understand the importance of public service from a young age.
Karofsky said she looked up to her mother to such an extent that when she was 10 years old, she hired an attorney to help her change her middle name to Judy.
Karofsky’s passion for public service drove her to law school and to the Dane County district attorney’s office, where she helped victims, predominantly women and children.
Karofsky, supported by liberals, won a seat on the Dane County Circuit Court in 2017 and also served as assistant and deputy district attorney in the Dane County district attorney’s office from 1992 to 2001. She has held two posts in the state Department of Justice, as violence against women prosecutor and as head of the Office of Crime Victim Services.
Kelly was born in Santa Barbara, California, and grew up in Denver. He had a variety of jobs throughout his teen years, which he said taught him the value of labor. He started a computer programming business in college, and used his programming skills in part to pay for his law school education. He wanted to be a lawyer from an early age.
Before Walker appointed him to the court, Kelly was a conservative attorney who helped defend some of Walker’s most contentious legislation. He defended the Republicans’ 2011 legislative redistricting plan against a challenge alleging the maps denied voters their rights.
