As DNC kicks off online, state officials take aim at Donald Trump
The first day of the Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday in a nearly entirely online fashion — something several Wisconsin officials blamed on President Donald Trump.

State officials formally launched the DNC — which originally planned to draw more than 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee — online due to ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris are expected to accept the party's nomination.

“The mismanagement and total utter failure of leadership during a pandemic is laid out starkly and it’s why we are responsibly holding our convention virtually," U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, said during an online delegate breakfast meeting.

As the four-day DNC launches a convention like no other this week, Trump and his administration have ramped up in-person campaigning efforts across the state.

Trump has planned stops in Wisconsin and Minnesota Monday, Eric Trump will be in Milwaukee on Tuesday to discuss the president's "unwavering support for our nation's heroic law enforcement and recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association," according to a statement. In addition, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit the state on Wednesday.

Both campaigns know how crucial Wisconsin's role will be in the November election. Trump secured a razor-thin victory here in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, who crucially failed to visit the state during the general election campaign and lost by about 23,000 votes.

"Whoever wins Wisconsin wins the White House," Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said. "We know how close how many elections have been in this state. Our plan is to make this not close in November."

