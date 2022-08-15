As Dane County Sheriff rakes in fundraising, opponent hits him on 'identity politics' in staffing

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has been raising tens of thousands of dollars for the county's first competitive sheriff's race in eight years as he goes up against one of his detectives who is accusing him of letting "identity politics" fuel the office's staffing shortage.

Barrett has raised about $106,000 from dozens of donors since July 2021, three months after he was appointed to the post by Gov. Toney Evers following the retirement of former sheriff Dave Mahoney.

The Dane County Clerk's Office does not have fundraising records for the most recent competitive sheriff's races from 2014 and 2010, but, in the most recent competitive countywide race, County Executive Joe Parisi raised $57,700 in the seven months before his victory over challenger Mary Ann Nicholson in April 2021.

In the Nov. 8 election, Barrett, a Democrat, will face Republican Anthony Hamilton, a 14-year veteran of the office who is campaigning on fixing a severe staff shortage at the Sheriff's Office and "not paying lip service to extreme ideologies," according to his website.

Hamilton has so far spent $30,000 of his own money on the campaign, according to disclosures. He has hired consultant Persuasion Partners, a firm led by longtime Republican operative Darrin Schmitz.

Schmitz and his firm are also working on the campaign for Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney, who won the party's primary on Tuesday despite being far outspent by his main rival, former state lawmaker Adam Jarchow.

Hamilton, who is white, says that an over-focus on recruiting women and people of color at the expense of considering as many candidate as possible has made staffing problems worse. As sheriff, he said, he wouldn't eliminate diversity initiatives but said the office's current recruitment strategy discourages white people from applying.

"We have to expand our recruitment to every part of society, and not just the people the Sheriff thinks are underrepresented in law enforcement," Hamilton said.

In an email, Barrett, who is Black, said initiatives to recruit women and others from diverse racial, professional and socio-economic backgrounds are a key solution to fix the deputy shortage. Part of that recruitment strategy includes the Sheriff's Office pledge to have 30% female deputies by 2030. In the past year, 30% of its hires and 70% of its promotions were women, Barrett said.

As for the office's broader staffing troubles, Barrett said Dane County is feeling the impact of retirements and resignations felt by law enforcement agencies across the nation in recent years.

"We are working on solutions to hire deputies and professional staff that share our vision statement, mission statement and exhibit our core values of character, competence, compassion, courage and communication," Barrett said.

Currently, the Sheriff's Office is 40 deputies below its ideal staff count, Barrett said earlier this month. As Aug. 3, another 24 deputies were either on restricted duty, family leave or worker’s comp, according to Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Staffing woes at the Sheriff's Office have led to significant policy changes. On Aug. 3, Barrett closed part of the jail at the City-County Building, citing the staffing crunch and the facility's long-documented inhumane conditions.

The announcement came a day after the County Board's Black Caucus unveiled their new proposal for the long-delayed jail consolidation project, which Barrett does not support because he said the plan's calls for fewer beds would require the City-County Building to remain open. The partial closure of the facility resulted in 65 inmates being transferred to jails in other counties, with some going as far as 200 miles away to Oneida County.

Days earlier, deputies were put on indefinite “alert status,” which means four deputies are on call to fill vacancies during each of the day’s three shifts.

Hamilton argues that the alert status and pending retirements will make the deputy shortage even worse in the months to come. He also advocates for closing the entire City-County Building jail facility and sending inmates to other facilities so those deputies can be moved to other posts.

"It's absolutely devastating," Hamilton said of staffing shortages. "We're in an endless forced overtime position right now, and a lot of those people are saying, 'I can't do it anymore.'"

Barrett said his overall staffing strategy includes five other key initiatives. Of those, the sheriff recently expanded the office's recruiting team to include deputies and staff who come from diverse backgrounds.

The Sheriff's Office has also started its first "lateral hiring process," which allows already certified police officers and deputies to get hired without losing their pay, vacation time and sick leave.

Due to an arduous training process, it takes a newly hired deputy about a year before they can be placed in the Sheriff's Office schedule on a full-time basis, Barrett said.

"By hiring deputy sheriffs that are already certified, this reduces the period of time needed to have them working in our schedule," Barrett said.

Other staffing measures include consolidating the hiring process to have applicants' written test and interview all in the same day.

But even as he challenges Barrett, Hamilton is still running as a Republican in the most liberal part of Wisconsin. In 2010, the last sheriff's race between a Democrat and a Republican, Mahoney defeated Republican challenger Shawn Haney with about 71% of the vote.

But Hamilton hopes his messaging on public safety can cut across the political spectrum.

"Everyone wants to be safe," he said. "That has no political affiliation."

"That's why my slogan is policing not politics," he said.