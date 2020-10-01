As COVID-19 cases surge in La Crosse, Donald Trump relocates Saturday rally to Janesville

"So the last thing we need is another spike in cases, we're already in that severe or high risk, and we don't need anymore."

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said on Thursday he hadn't formally reached out to Trump's campaign, but said he hopes the president will encourage attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"I would not have any problem if the president was coming to Green Bay with the intent of having a socially distant gathering with masks and following all of the public health precautions," Genrich said. "If it's a typical Trump campaign rally, it's clear to me that's not something our public health officials would be encouraging really anywhere."

On Thursday, Trump spokeswoman Courtney Parella said in an email “Americans are enthusiastic for President Trump's re-election, and they want to and have a right to gather under the First Amendment to hear from the President of the United States."

"For the President's outdoor events in Wisconsin, like his other campaign events, everyone attending will receive a temperature check, be provided a mask they are encouraged to wear and have access to plenty of hand sanitizer," Parella said in an email.