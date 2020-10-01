As COVID-19 cases surge in La Crosse, Donald Trump relocates Saturday rally to Janesville

Donald Trump's campaign announced on Thursday the president's rally this Saturday in La Crosse — an area the White House has deemed a COVID-19 "red zone" — has been canceled and replaced with a stop in Janesville, where positive cases have been lower.
The director of the La Crosse airport said the event was canceled due to a legal issue, not concerns over the coronavirus. Trump still plans to make a stop on Saturday in Green Bay, which also has been designated a "red zone."
The announcement comes as Wisconsin set another record for daily COVID-19 cases — logging 2,887 positive cases statewide on Thursday, according to the Department of Health Services. DHS reported 21 more coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, down from a record 27 deaths on Wednesday. As of Thursday, 1,348 Wisconsinites have died from the disease.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers said "it makes no sense" for the president to be holding campaign events in areas with such high rates of transmission.
“I know his rallies are held outside, or partially outside in some cases. If he does come, please insist that people wear a mask and don’t allow them into your rally without a mask," Evers said. "He can control this.”
DHS Secretary Andrea Palm noted that 45 of the state's 72 counties met the threshold to be considered "very high activity" for COVID-19, meaning there are more than 350 positive cases per 100,000 people in that county. All told, 41 counties show a growing trajectory of cases.
"This is what we’re facing in Wisconsin," Palm said on a call with reporters Thursday. "It is stretching out hospital capacity and it is overwhelming our public health infrastructure. We must take action."
Asked about whether he may try to take further statewide action to limit the disease's spread, Evers reiterated that the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling earlier this year to strike down his stay-at-home order has severely limited his options. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, successfully sued to eliminate the "safer at home" order in May.
“As a result of that decision by the Supreme Court, we lost most if not all of our ability to mitigate against this virus so we are spending our time making sure that our partners in communities, whether its business partners or other partners, all get the word out that we need to have compliance," Evers said.
He added that he doesn't expect any legislative action on the matter from the GOP-led Assembly or Senate.
"I don’t anticipate the Republicans rushing in to provide some assistance. It just hasn’t happened yet," Evers said. "God bless them, they’re doing what they think is right. I think they’re wrong."
The offices of Vos and Fitzgerald did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
In an effort to address the strain on hospital capacities and mitigate staff shortages, Gov. Tony Evers and Palm announced a new emergency order that allows health care providers licensed in other states to practice in Wisconsin.
Palm also said she and the governor encourage local officials across the state to implement policies to help reduce the spread of the disease.
"We need local leaders to commit to taking action," Palm said.
Trump relocates to Janesville
Following calls by the mayor of La Crosse and other Democrats in the state, Trump's campaign on Thursday announced it had canceled a planned campaign rally this Saturday in La Crosse. A new campaign stop has been scheduled that day in Janesville.
As of Thursday, 2,670 positive cases have been logged in Rock County, according to DHS.
In a statement issued Thursday, County Board Chair Kara Purviance encouraged Trump to “act responsibly by cancelling the rally.”
If the rally is held, Purviance asked residents to diligently follow social distance guidelines and wear a mask.
"Rock County is experiencing an unprecedented pandemic that threatens the health of our residents,” Purviance said in a statement. “It is irresponsible of the President to hold a rally that will put Rock County citizens in danger of contracting and spreading the virus.”
La Crosse County reported a fifth death from the virus Wednesday, and nearly 22% of tests reported in the last week came back positive. There are more than 1,200 active cases in the county.
A White House Coronavirus Task Force reports the state has the country’s third-highest rate of COVID-19 and calls for increased social distancing “to the maximal degree possible.” The report also lists several Wisconsin metro areas, including Green Bay and La Crosse, as “red zones,” indicating the highest level of community spread.
On Thursday, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat told the La Crosse Tribune he had asked Trump to reconsider his plans to host a rally in the city on Saturday, due to a surge of COVID-19 cases in the area and state.
"I am concerned. Any time you're going to have that large of an event, and based on what I've witnessed with other rallies by the president, the expectation is going to be no social distancing and very few people wearing masks," Kabat told the Tribune.
"So the last thing we need is another spike in cases, we're already in that severe or high risk, and we don't need anymore."
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said on Thursday he hadn't formally reached out to Trump's campaign, but said he hopes the president will encourage attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.
"I would not have any problem if the president was coming to Green Bay with the intent of having a socially distant gathering with masks and following all of the public health precautions," Genrich said. "If it's a typical Trump campaign rally, it's clear to me that's not something our public health officials would be encouraging really anywhere."
On Thursday, Trump spokeswoman Courtney Parella said in an email “Americans are enthusiastic for President Trump's re-election, and they want to and have a right to gather under the First Amendment to hear from the President of the United States."
"For the President's outdoor events in Wisconsin, like his other campaign events, everyone attending will receive a temperature check, be provided a mask they are encouraged to wear and have access to plenty of hand sanitizer," Parella said in an email.
Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state Department of Health Services, said wearing a face mask, distancing from others and avoiding indoor gatherings are the three main practices to help reduce the spread of the respiratory disease. However, he added that all three combined does not completely eliminate the risk of transmission.
“If we wanted to have the maximum impact of reducing transmission, we should use those three strategies any time we're meeting, but the best response is to not have gatherings at all," Westergaard said.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Olivia Herken and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
