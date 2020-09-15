As COVID-19 cases surge, Gov. Tony Evers doesn't rule out extending mask order, other actions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With positive cases of COVID-19 surging in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday hinted at possible future statewide efforts to limit the spread of the disease, but added his options are limited.

Evers' statewide mask order, which has been challenged in court, is slated to expire Sept. 28.

"We’re looking at every possible avenue to see if there’s a way to extend it," Evers said on a call with reporters Tuesday. "We believe it’s an important piece of the puzzle to mitigate the transmission of this virus. We’re working on this every day seeing if we can come up with a solution.”

Evers also hinted at other possible avenues to pursue when the mask order expires, but did not elaborate on what they might entail.

Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm encouraged residents to remain vigilant, wear masks and take other public health precautions to limit the spread of the disease.

"We will continue to see increases in cases until folks decide to take this seriously," Evers said.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 has killed 1,220 Wisconsinites and infected more than 91,000 people across the state, according to DHS.