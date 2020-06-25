× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While some localities across Wisconsin are working to address policing issues amid ongoing demands for greater accountability, action at the state level may still be a ways off.

There’s no shortage of policy proposals, though. The state’s top Democrats have pushed for a package of nine bills that they say would bolster transparency among officers, while a leading Republican on law enforcement issues is working on his own plan to further investigate and prevent deaths in police custody.

But it’s possible those initiatives may not be taken up this year, as the regular session has come to a close and elections are just a few months away. Still, Madison Rep. Shelia Stubbs, a member of the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, said ignoring protesters' demands or delaying action isn't an option.

"It's a huge missed opportunity if we don't respond effectively," she said. "I'm an African-American legislator. It hurts my heart and I'm calling on my colleagues to say, 'Help me please. Please help me, I need you to help me. Listen to me, I'm telling you there are problems.'"

Caucus members earlier this month urged the Democratic executive to convene a special session for justice system overhaul efforts, a move backed by Assembly Democrats the following week.

But Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who are behind the legislative policing package, resisted the push and said in a statement Friday they shouldn’t need to call a session “when people across our state are demanding we take action.”

Instead, they touted a variety of measures — most of which have been previously introduced — that would bar no-knock search warrants, require police to prohibit the use of chokeholds, compel the Department of Justice to publish annual reports on use-of-force incidents, create additional use-of-force and de-escalation training requirements for law enforcement and more.

“Passing these bills is one piece of how we move closer to accountability, equity, and justice for all,” Barnes said in a statement.

But it’s unclear where GOP legislative leadership stands on Evers’ and Barnes’ bill package. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos didn't address the substance of the proposals in comments to reporters Wednesday, but he expressed confidence lawmakers and the administration "would be able to find" common ground.

"We are not going to rush into an answer without having the proper opportunity for us to look at what the real solutions are," the Rochester Republican said, before changing the subject to stopping "looting and vandalism in the Capitol."

He added he supports increased training for officers to ensure "we have more tools at the hands of police," but noted action on that front might not take place until after the November election or in January or February of next year.

"Reforms need to happen but the vast majority of the police do a good job and I don't want to let that get that left behind," he said.

Still, Stubbs stressed that protesters and others "want to hear that we're doing something and we're losing time."

"We should try to do what we can do right now," she said. "And I think when the community hears and sees us and recognizes that, they feel that we've heard them, and I don't feel that people think the state level has heard them."

Democratic bills

The package of legislation includes one measure Evers has already publicly pushed for amid protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody: a Democratic bill that would overhaul use-of-force policies.

But that push has already drawn fire from Sen. Van Wanggaard, a former Racine police officer and a regular leader on law enforcement-related initiatives among Capitol Republicans, who has argued it’s unnecessary given the oaths officers already take. Evers has argued it would create “accountability for unacceptable use of force” by police.

A recent Cap Times comparison of the bill to Madison Police Department’s own policies found they largely aligned, save for one provision: if officers do use physical force, it should be the "least amount of force necessary to safely address the threat."

Another bill in the package is similar to one two Republican lawmakers introduced in 2017, which would allow police agencies to more easily track the records of applicants while implementing uniform statewide training standards for jail, juvenile detention and law enforcement officials.

GOP Rep. Jim Ott and Sen. Patrick Testin announced Friday they’re reintroducing the measure, the same day Evers and Barnes unveiled their proposals. When it was first proposed, it cleared the state Assembly and a Senate standing committee but wasn’t approved by the full chamber, leaving it dead that session.

Wanggaard’s office said he planned to co-sponsor the legislation from Ott and Testin, as he had when it was previously introduced.

One further bill mirrors Stubbs’ plan from earlier this session, homing in on "racially motivated police calls" or "profiling by proxy," in which police are unnecessarily summoned to respond to an incident.

Specifically, the bill would allow an individual to sue a caller in that situation for up to $250. A civil action would only be possible if the caller had intended to "unlawfully discriminate against" the individual, cause them "to feel harassed, humiliated, or embarrassed," damage their reputation or business interests and more.

Stubbs, who had the police called on her by a resident of Madison's west side while she was knocking on doors for her state Assembly campaign, said she was "honored" to have the bill included in the package, because it addresses the underlining issue of profiling and the reality that individuals "cannot deny the things that happened based on race."

That incident was recently featured in a CNN package about "how ingrained attitudes can result in racial injustice" that also featured mentions of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

Meanwhile, the final bill would create a $1 million grant program to fund community organizations using evidence-based outreach and other strategies to mediate conflicts and connect individuals to community resources.

The nine total bills, Stubbs said, are the "first step" that could then be built upon with more measures promoting alternatives to incarceration, such as a community restorative court program, and the creation of an Office of Equity and Inclusion to promote those efforts in the state, both of which are bills the Madison Democrat introduced earlier this session.

Vos noted other initiatives that are being discussed including ones that deal with poverty and "the fact that we have a school system that seems to be in crisis in areas that have intense poverty and don't provide the opportunities that a lot of people need." He didn't say whether he'd support those kinds of initiatives.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, hasn't spoken publicly about what legislation he would support. His office didn't return an email seeking comment this week.

Police investigations legislation

Those bills aren’t the only ones drawing attention in the Capitol. Another, from Wanggaard, has yet to be fully drafted and introduced, but he’s hopeful the plan could improve law enforcement practices.

Wanggaard’s plan aims to create an independent body that would investigate officer-involved deaths or “near misses” and then make recommendations to the corresponding law enforcement agency about how to improve training, vetting police officers and other requirements to hopefully prevent another fatal incident.

By creating a new, third-party group that he likened to the National Transportation Safety Board, the federal agency responsible for investigating aviation and other transportation accidents, he said the setup would address “the root causes of failures in the system.”

“The thought process behind looking at doing this safety board would be to assess how law enforcement responds to different things and how can we make it better,” he said.

Currently in Wisconsin when someone dies at the hands of police, two outside investigators are required to look into the incident, a process that could run simultaneously with an internal review of the circumstances surrounding a death, according to state statutes.

The outside investigators must provide a report to the county’s district attorney, who is then able to decide whether the involved law enforcement officer should be prosecuted. If not, the report is required to be released to the public.

That criteria was enacted as part of a 2014 law requiring outside investigations when people die in police custody, a move that was the first-of-its kind nationwide.

Wanggaard’s proposal, which won’t be fully drafted for at least another month, would create a third parallel investigation mechanism.

“This is really paramount, I think, to be able to form an organization that would be responsive, that would be experts in the field that could look at it analytically, that could kind of discern different ways that they can have more positive results and less potential for failure in the whole continuum,” he said.

Under his plan, any time in which an individual is killed by a police officer, the safety board would launch an investigation, not connected to any criminal or internal processes, that Wanggaard said would be “totally confidential” and results couldn’t be used to determine criminal or civil liability.

Ensuring information that’s gathered can’t “be used against anybody either way,” he said, is important “because otherwise you’re not going to be able to get everything out (so) that they could actually look at it and examine it and say, ‘Well this is one area we could do some work in.’”

The investigation would also be used to look into “near misses,” incidents he said that have yet to be defined but could include instances where force was used.

Recommendations then would follow, though it’s unclear if there would be a mechanism under the bill to ensure that those are actually implemented by a law enforcement agency, especially given that the results of the investigation wouldn’t have to be made public.

In addition to potential training changes, Wanggaard said recommendations could also allow for new technology to be evaluated and potentially implemented, giving officers “more things that they can utilize that can bring a situation under control.”

“The mark of a good officer is not how many arrests you make, it’s how many you didn’t have to make,” he added. “It’s the ability to be able to problem solve things that have the least amount of negative impact on anybody.”

Stubbs said she and other Legislative Black Caucus members are "willing to listen" and move forward on any legislation that seeks to address police brutality.

"I think a good gesture is to listen to a community that have been impacted the greatest ... and partner with us and become bipartisan," she said, adding: "What we've got to do is break down the silos of politics."

Wanggaard said he doesn’t expect his legislation would see floor action in the state Assembly or Senate until next spring, given the Legislature is out of regular session for the year. Lawmakers are still able to return in special or extraordinary session though.

