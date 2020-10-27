As cold sets in, state's top infectious disease official warns of 'nightmare scenario'

And it comes on a day when President Donald Trump held a rally in West Salem, his sixth since August in Wisconsin, where he is trailing in the polls. His visits, which have drawn thousands of people who largely eschew masks and social distancing guidelines, have been met with pleas from elected officials and doctors to call off the events.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 1.75 million rapid, point-of-care antigen tests to the state. The tests can produce results in as few as 15 minutes.

But Palm said the state needs additional testing help from the federal government to expand its testing capacity.

"We are very anxious to see Congress and the federal government pass additional funding to allow us to continue testing here in the state of Wisconsin at the level, and exceeding the level, that we are at right now," she said.

One bright spot: after an initial surge in September, UW-Madison has managed to keep the case count down, with only two cases reported on Monday and a seven-day average of 16.