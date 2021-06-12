As city struggles for solutions, homeless encampment grows at Reindahl Park

"It's completely different than a year ago," Jackson said. "Then, it was a group of our more hard core homeless people. It's an influx of people I haven't seen in the past. It's different. During the day is one thing. When you get to nighttime it's a whole another story."

On Monday, David Orlawski, who has been homeless for four years, was building a fence made out of pallets around his red and cream tent. "I just like being outside with my friends," he said. "I just want people to respect each other. It hasn't been like that. We're sick of getting our stuff stolen. I'm trying to make a little oasis. It doesn't look like much now but it will."

Richardson said the homeless campers are "good people, for the most part," but he had to relocate his tent away from a large cluster due to theft and other issues. He said he and his wife hope to find work, but that "it's hard to go to an interview when you haven't showered for four days."

Halverson said he's received reports of women being harassed when biking or jogging or at the playground with their children, community garden members being harassed with some campers using their water resources, drug trafficking in the parking lot with the encampment exposed to it, some driving vehicles on the bike path and people parking vehicles, campers and RVs in the lot.