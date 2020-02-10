As Census opens Madison office, minority leaders seek reassurance all will be counted

As the U.S. Census Bureau celebrates the opening of offices across Wisconsin, minority leaders in Madison are seeking reassurance that everyone will be counted.

Most households will begin receiving invitations next month to submit basic information -- name, age, relationship -- of everyone living there. But work is already underway to find some of the traditionally hard-to-count populations, including those who are homeless, transient or don’t speak English.

The bureau is also scrambling to hire an army of field workers to reach those people and others who don’t respond to the questionnaires.

The 2020 Census will be the first to allow internet responses, which the bureau hopes will improve the response rate.

But amid a global decline in survey participation, general distrust in institutions and lingering suspicions over Trump administration efforts to include a citizenship question it could also be one of the most challenging in recent history.