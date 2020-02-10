As Census opens Madison office, minority leaders seek reassurance all will be counted

As the U.S. Census Bureau celebrates the opening of offices across Wisconsin, minority leaders in Madison are seeking reassurance that everyone will be counted.
Most households will begin receiving invitations next month to submit basic information -- name, age, relationship -- of everyone living there. But work is already underway to find some of the traditionally hard-to-count populations, including those who are homeless, transient or don’t speak English.
The bureau is also scrambling to hire an army of field workers to reach those people and others who don’t respond to the questionnaires.
The 2020 Census will be the first to allow internet responses, which the bureau hopes will improve the response rate.
But amid a global decline in survey participation, general distrust in institutions and lingering suspicions over Trump administration efforts to include a citizenship question it could also be one of the most challenging in recent history.
“I think that the Census Bureau and their partners will have to work harder than in the past due to higher levels of mistrust and fear of government,” said John Thompson, who spearheaded the 2000 Census and served as bureau director from 2013 to 2017. “Hopefully, they will be successful and achieve a high quality Census as good or better than previous ones.”
Gov. Tony Evers on Monday appointed 40 people to a state Complete Count Committee formed by executive order in October.
“In 2010, Wisconsin had one of the highest census turnouts in the nation and we need to make sure that we are a leader once again,” Evers said in a statement. “That said, we've got our work cut out for us. It's estimated that Wisconsin's hard-to-count population is over 600,000, so the work of this committee cannot be taken lightly.”
The U.S. Constitution requires that every person living in the country -- regardless of citizenship or immigration status -- be counted once a decade. The information is used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives as well as determining where hundreds of billions of federal tax dollars get sent each year.
Wisconsin is not considered at risk of losing a Congressional representative, but roughly $12 billion in federal funding flows into the state based on its population.
And it’s not just federal funding at stake, said Gina Manley, the bureau’s regional partnership coordinator. For example, one small Wisconsin community used Census data to apply for and received a private foundation grant to hire an additional police officer.
Assistant regional Census manager Kazeem Hamed said data is a basic need for good governance, something that nations like his native Nigeria don’t have.
“If you don’t have good data, you can’t plan,” he said. “That is the privilege of being here. You have good data.”
Unlike other surveys, participation in the Census is mandatory, and the bureau must account for each of the more than 100 million known addresses, whether that requires a postcard, a phone call, an in-person visit, or in rare cases asking neighbors, said Margo Anderson, a UW-Milwaukee Census historian.
Voluntary responses save time and money -- and generally provide the most accurate information.
“The participation rate is something that eases their burden,” Anderson said.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joined bureau staff and community leaders Monday to celebrate the opening of the Madison office, which will house a staff of 50 to 60 people working seven days a week and serve as a base for thousands of field workers across western Wisconsin.
Barnes stressed the importance of counting everyone in the state.
“It’s going to take local, state and federal governments,” Barnes said. “We’ve got to get an accurate count -- and most importantly beat Minnesota.”
Black community leaders, including state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, questioned bureau leaders about their outreach efforts.
Corinda Rainey-Moore, a member of Evers’ Complete Count Committee, is working with African American and other communities in Dane County to make sure they understand the importance of being counted.
People have been taught not to share personal information, and there is a tendency for some not to trust official systems, Rainey-Moore said.
Manley said the bureau relies on community organizations to reach all kinds of populations, from migrant workers to the Amish.
“You are our trusted voices,” Manley said. “People recognize you. They will open their doors.”
Hamed acknowledged distrust, particularly among some marginalized groups.
While it provides aggregated data used to inform policy and business decisions, federal law prohibits the Census Bureau from releasing personal information -- even to other government agencies -- for 72 years.
“The Census Bureau has an ironclad commitment to confidentiality,” Hamed said. “Federal law guarantees anonymity. Your data is secure.”
Barnes said he’s been trying to quell those fears by speaking to community organizations and churches. He recently recorded a public service announcement in Spanish.
“Please get your friends and family members engaged,” he said. “The work you’re doing now will have a generational impact.”
Hamed said he tries to impart the importance of his work to all bureau employees.
“I know it’s going to affect lives,” Hamed said. “This is a civic obligation.”