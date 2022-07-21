As Black supervisors vow new plan for jail project, Dane County Board stalls latest contract

The Dane County Board might yet again consider a new plan for its jail overhaul project as the board's Black caucus successfully postponed a contract change that would finalize a compromise jail plan already passed by supervisors in March.

A final hour plea from Sup. Anthony Gray, 14th District, asked for the board to give him and a caucus of Black supervisors time to introduce the new plan he said they've been working on as a group.

Gray and his colleagues have yet to introduce specifics on what the change of the project would look like. The current iteration of the jail frustrated the board's more liberal members when it was passed since it might limit in-person visitation for inmates. Black residents and criminal justice reform groups have long opposed funding for the new jail.

"Our proposal costs significantly less taxpayer dollars," Gray said.

"It will provide enough beds to make sure that we can cover whatever it is we need in terms of head count and population going into the future, and it will refocus the debate on diversion and human and civil justice rights initiatives," the supervisor added.

Ultimately, the board voted 25-6 to postpone a $798,000 change order to its contract with architect Mead & Hunt to finalize a design of the latest jail plan.

In March, the board scaled back its original vision for the jail, appropriating about $16 million to build a six-story, 825-bed facility that would replace the county's current jail facility at the City-County Building in Downtown Madison.

But ever-rising construction have pushed even that plan farther from reality. In May, County Executive Joe Parisi said that plan was about $9.8 million short.

Originally, the county wanted to build a seven-story jail with 922 beds.

Thursday night, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said Black supervisors had not consulted with him on new versions of the jail. Gray called that "inaccurate."

Passage of a new plan wouldn't necessarily delay the county's ability to bid out the project, since an expected bid in November has already been pushed back to the start of 2023, said Todd Draper, the county's director of public works.

Debate over the project and public comment pushed back a vote on putting referendums on this fall's ballot asking voters if they support repealing the Wisconsin's 1849 near-total abortion ban, the legalization of marijuana and the expungement of low-level possession convictions.

The three referendum questions are advisory, and have no legal ability to change state law.

The text of the referendum questions are as follows:

Should marijuana be legalized, taxed and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older?

Should all records of previous convictions for marijuana possession in small amounts in the State of Wisconsin be expunged?

Should Wisconsin Statute 940.04, which bans abortion at anys tage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest or health of the patient, be repealed to ensure legal access to abortion care?

Dane County voters already had a referendum question on the pot legalization of marijuana in 2018. Seventy-six percent of voters said then they support legalizing the drug for recreational use.

Other business

Later in Thursday night's meeting, the board was set to consider spending $50,000 in federal stimulus money to fund a gun buyback program through the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office and Madison Police Department plan to hold a "no questions asked" event for residents to surrender unwanted firearms on Aug. 13.

Supervisors also planned to consider Thursday the creation of two new positions in the Dane County District Attorney's Office Victim Witness Unit. The two new positions, a case manager and an administrative legal assistant, create an annual cost of $220,000 for the county.

In June, the Board previously sent back to committee legislation that would have that would have allowed the office to extend the number of hours limited-term employees can work on victim assistance. The District Attorney Ismael Ozanne pushed for the extra hours to meet constitutionally mandated services to victims of crimes.