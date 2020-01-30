As a member of Madison's alcohol license committee, Michael Donnelly is not looking to entertain

Thanks, in part, to late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Madison’s Alcohol License Review Committee went viral last week.
On his Jan. 20 show, Kimmel featured a clip (skip ahead to 7:42) from the ALRC’s Jan. 15 meeting. Highlighted is an exchange between Vice Chair Michael Donnelly and Austin Carl, who was appearing before the committee in hopes of obtaining an alcohol license for Canopy, a business he hopes to open in the building formerly occupied by Plan B and Prism nightclubs.
In the clip, Carl explains to the committee that his proposal for the space at 924 Williamson St. is not to be a nightclub.
“I want to be somewhere where people can come and sit and relax, not party and get wild and cause complaints and be so drunk they can’t get home,” Carl said.
Donnelly, moments later, followed up with Carl by showing him Canopy’s own website, which prominently featured the words, “Get Wild.”
The website has been changed and its homepage no longer features nightclub activities so prominently. However, as of Wednesday, it still featured the phrase "When it's time to let the wild out."
While Kimmel highlighted the humor in the situation, the brief moment of the eight-hour meeting does not capture the mission of the ALRC or role of its members. Donnelly, who was first appointed to the committee in 2012, said the committee balances the requests of the applicant with the effect on the community.
“Our mission is to look out for the health, safety and welfare of the community, and that is what we are thinking about when we are deciding whether it’s appropriate to issue a license,” Donnelly said, later noting that holding an alcohol license is a “privilege and not a right.”
Prior to being appointed to ALRC, Donnelly attended and wrote about the committee’s proceedings for Dane101, a non-profit online publication that shut down in 2014.
In making the decision to issue an alcohol license, the ALRC looks at an establishment's application and the location of the business. Other factors like regulatory requirements and zoning conditions are outside of the ALRC’s purview.
Evaluating business operators can be difficult if they do not have a track record of running licensed alcohol establishments.
“It’s challenging because, on the one hand, we don't want to hinder business, we don't want to hinder growth in Madison, we don’t want to unnecessarily limit people’s opportunity to have fun and have businesses and be successful,” Donnelly said.
On the other hand, Donnelly explained that applicants do not have property rights to licenses until they possess them.
“We’re not doing harm to someone by not giving a license,” Donnelly said.
Because of this, the ALRC often grants licenses with conditions, which can be relaxed over time.
Reviewing an operator’s business plan is an important part of the process, Donnelly said. For example, the committee might flag an application for a business that is operating out of one floor of a multi-unit building while paying rent on the entire building.
“We can’t naively assume that everything will be fine until proven otherwise, because we don’t have the same sort of ability to solve problems reactively than we would proactively,” Donnelly said.
In plenty of instances, the ALRC has postponed decisions on applications until the applicant refines their business plan.
In Canopy’s case, there has been confusion over what exactly the business aims to be. Austin said at the Jan. 15 meeting that Canopy looks like “more of a bar at the moment” but future plans include shifting toward being a cafe and lounge.
Carl's background as a DJ and the building's previous tenants have caused residents of the neighborhood to oppose him opening a nightclub there.
“We can’t assess whether a business model is a good fit for a location if we don't what the business model is,” Donnelly said.
The ALRC ultimately put off — or referred — a decision on Canopy’s application to its Feb. 19 meeting. Donnelly, who voted for outright denial of Carl's application, asked committee members to think about what would have to change to swing their vote in favor of the “idea to put a 250-person nightclub in this location on Willy Street.”
In cases of referral, Donnelly said he wants to be as fair to the applicant as possible while also considering the time of the alder and neighbors who may have chosen to speak publicly to the city.
Donnelly said seeing himself on Jimmy Kimmel’s show was “unexpected” and a “very strange experience.”
“I’m glad to have entertained people, but it makes me feel even worse for this applicant because it certainly is not our intention to draw negative attention to this applicant in any way,” Donnelly said. “With the stress I’m sure he is already dealing with on top of that, I would never wish that on somebody.”
