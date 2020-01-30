As a member of Madison's alcohol license committee, Michael Donnelly is not looking to entertain

“We can’t assess whether a business model is a good fit for a location if we don't what the business model is,” Donnelly said.

The ALRC ultimately put off — or referred — a decision on Canopy’s application to its Feb. 19 meeting. Donnelly, who voted for outright denial of Carl's application, asked committee members to think about what would have to change to swing their vote in favor of the “idea to put a 250-person nightclub in this location on Willy Street.”

In cases of referral, Donnelly said he wants to be as fair to the applicant as possible while also considering the time of the alder and neighbors who may have chosen to speak publicly to the city.

Donnelly said seeing himself on Jimmy Kimmel’s show was “unexpected” and a “very strange experience.”

“I’m glad to have entertained people, but it makes me feel even worse for this applicant because it certainly is not our intention to draw negative attention to this applicant in any way,” Donnelly said. “With the stress I’m sure he is already dealing with on top of that, I would never wish that on somebody.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.